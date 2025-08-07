LIVE TV
Home > India > 'If Someone's Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……', What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

‘If Someone’s Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……’, What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Sushmita Dev, MP of the All India Trinamool Congress, was invited at the We Women Want enclave and Shakti Awards 2025. She heaped praises on the AITC chairperson

Sushmita Dev, MP of the All India Trinamool Congress (Photo Credit- NewsX)
Sushmita Dev, MP of the All India Trinamool Congress (Photo Credit- NewsX)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 18:38:55 IST

NewsX organized the recent edition of We Women Want enclave and Shakti Awards 2025 and many women from different spheres of the life were invited to express their views and share their life experiences at the event. Sushmita Dev, MP of the All India Trinamool Congress, was also invited at the event. Sushmita Dev heaped praises on AITC Chairperson and said, “If someone’s walked the top the most aggressively, I have to say it is Mamata Banerjee.” The AITC MP also said that one of the most feisty women leaders that India today has the three-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to Sushmita Dev, Ms Banerjee’s strength lies in the fact that she has not just empowered herself through her struggle, I don’t I have ever seen so many women in the assembly, so many feisty women in the Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, I was just telling Mrs Harsimrat ji that even when I go to the grassroots to campaign, right from the booth committees to the block committees, there are just women everywhere. 

We Women Want

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ektaa R Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.
About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women
We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.
Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

Also read: ‘All Political Parties Are Realizing The Importance Of Women’- Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Speaks In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Tags: MP Sushmita DevShakti Awards 2025We Women Want enclave

‘If Someone’s Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……’, What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

‘If Someone’s Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……’, What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025
‘If Someone’s Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……’, What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025
‘If Someone’s Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……’, What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025
‘If Someone’s Walked The Top The Most Aggressively……’, What Did AITC MP Sushmita Dev Said In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

