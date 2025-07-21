IMD Issues Orange Alert In Six Districts Of Uttarakhand, Schools Shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for six districts in Uttarakhand, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. The affected districts include Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar.

The IMD also predicted strong winds and lightning in some areas. The weather department advised residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the forecast period. Officials are monitoring the weather closely to avoid any emergencies in vulnerable locations.

The State Emergency Operations Centre confirmed that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in the six districts under alert. The centre also noted that adverse weather conditions could disrupt normal life and recommended public caution. In response, letters have been sent to all district magistrates, directing them to remain alert and ensure preparedness in their respective areas.

Schools Closed in Dehradun Due to Rain Alert

In response to the weather forecast, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in the district for Monday. The order applies to institutions from Classes 1 to 12.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds. Local authorities have also urged parents to keep children indoors and avoid travel during heavy rains. Other districts may follow similar measures if conditions worsen.

Must Read: Rain Alert: Thunderstorms In Delhi On July 21 As Per IMD