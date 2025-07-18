LIVE TV
IMD Issues Red Alert In Parts Of Karnataka; Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut

Amid the incessant rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in several parts of Karnataka on Friday. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed in multiple districts.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 11:28:27 IST

Amid the incessant rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in several parts of Karnataka on Friday. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed in multiple districts.

Affected Areas

Udupi and Kodagu district authorities have declared a holiday for schools, colleges and anganwadi centres as heavy downpours continued. In Kodagu district, schools and colleges in Madikeri, Virajpet, and Somwarpet are remained shut to avoid waterlogging.

According to news agency ANI report, “Holiday declared in schools and colleges in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet today, due to continuous heavy rain: Kodagu District Commissioner.” “Schools and Anganwadis will remain closed today due to heavy rain in the district,” it added.

Statement of IMD

The IMD has alerted the Coastal and South Interior Karnataka areas, with isolated heavy rainfall over north Interior Karnataka between July 18 to 23. Light/moderate rainfall at many places over the state is predicted during the next seven days.

“Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea, along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, until July 22 due to rough sea conditions,” IMD added.

As per the latest update, the IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka on Friday, issuing a red alert for Rajasthan and Kerala.

