Home > India > IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Telangana, prompting CM Revanth Reddy to place the state on high alert. Precautionary measures, including relief camps, traffic control, and sanitation efforts, are being implemented to manage potential flooding and prevent disease outbreaks.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 16, 2025 15:19:00 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is forecasting moderate to heavy rains in several districts of Telangana. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, placed the entire state administration on high alert.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts. Officials said that while 15 districts have already recorded heavy rainfall, the remaining districts have reported normal showers. Notably, Jagtial district, which faced a rainfall deficit earlier in the monsoon season, has been witnessing heavy downpour since Friday night.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation with officials and instructed them to take urgent precautionary measures. He directed district Collectors to coordinate with NDRF and SDRF teams to ensure timely rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas. Families living in low-lying areas were ordered to be shifted to relief camps as a preventive step against rising water levels in canals, rivulets, and ponds.

The Irrigation Department has been tasked with closely monitoring water levels in reservoirs and alerting field staff before releasing excess water. As part of flood preparedness, sandbags will be stocked near brimming reservoirs and ponds to contain possible breaches. Police and Revenue officials were told to regulate traffic by placing barricades on submerged roads, low-level bridges, and causeways.

Fearing the outbreak of water- and vector-borne diseases, the CM asked municipal, urban, and village-level administrations to intensify sanitation work in waterlogged areas. Special focus was placed on curbing the mosquito menace in rain-affected localities.

Within the Greater Hyderabad limits, Revanth Reddy directed GHMC, HYDRAA, SDRF, and Fire Services to respond swiftly to distress calls from citizens. The Health Department was ordered to stockpile medicines and set up medical camps in vulnerable areas to prevent the loss of life, property, and livestock.

Stressing coordinated action, the CM asked departments including Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, Medical and Health, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire Services, and SDRF to work jointly to minimize damage and ensure public safety.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert

