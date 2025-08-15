Independence Day 2025: Tricolour Hoisted at Indian High Commission in Islamabad

The High Commission of India in Islamabad observed India’s Independence Day on Friday with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a reading of the “Address to the Nation” by President Droupadi Murmu.

Ceremony held at High Commission premises

In a ceremony held at the High Commission premises, Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) Geetika Srivastava hoisted the Indian national flag, following which she read the “Address to the Nation” delivered by President Murmu on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The High Commission wrote on X, “High Commission of India in Islamabad marked the 79th Independence Day of India. Cd’A Geetika Srivastava hoisted the tricolour and read “Address to the Nation” by the Hon’ble President of India”.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Indian community, embassy staff, and dignitaries, coming together to commemorate the momentous occasion.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, paid tributes to the victims of the partition on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) and said that countrymen should never forget the pain inflicted due to it.

She added that terrible violence was witnessed in the course of events and that the nation pays tribute to the victims of the follies of history. She also highlighted India’s journey of development since Independence, with a special focus on economic growth, technological advancements, and the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

She also lauded the success of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s “space journey” to the International Space Station (ISS), saying it will prove to be helpful towards India’s upcoming human space flight programme, ‘Gaganyaan’. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: French Prez Macron Wishes India, Vows to Strengthen Ties with PM Modi