India’s Big Move Against China, Bangladesh: Indian Navy To Set Up New Base In West Bengal, To Host 300-Tonne NWJFACs

Amid increasing Chinese naval activity and shifting regional security dynamics involving Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Indian Navy is set to establish a new base at Haldia in West Bengal to strengthen India’s maritime posture in the northern Bay of Bengal.

According to a report by India Today, the proposed facility will function as a naval “detachment”, primarily focused on deploying small, fast warships for rapid-response operations.

Why Is Indian Navy Building New Base In West Bengal?

The new naval base will utilise the existing Haldia dock complex, enabling the Navy to operationalise the facility quickly with minimal additional infrastructure. Initial development will involve constructing a dedicated jetty along with essential shore-support facilities.

By relying on existing port infrastructure, the Navy aims to ensure a faster rollout while keeping the base relatively compact and mission-focused.

What Platforms Will Indian Navy Deploy At New West Bengal Haldia Base?

The Haldia facility is expected to host Fast Interceptor Crafts (FICs) and 300-tonne New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs). These platforms are capable of reaching speeds of 40–45 knots and are designed for swift interception and coastal security missions.

The vessels are armed with CRN-91 guns and are also likely to be equipped with loitering munition capabilities such as the Nagastra system. This combination significantly enhances their precision strike, surveillance, and quick-response operational roles.

Strategic Rationale: Rising Naval Activity and Infiltration Concerns

Indian Navy Countering Growing China-Pakistan-Bangladesh Axis In Indian Ocean

The Haldia base gains added significance against the backdrop of China’s expanding naval footprint in the Indian Ocean and Beijing’s deepening defence and infrastructure engagement with Bangladesh. This comes alongside China’s long-standing military partnership with Pakistan.

The base is expected to remain relatively small, with an estimated strength of around 100 officers and sailors, indicating that it will not function as a full-fledged naval command. Its location, approximately 100 kilometres from Kolkata, offers a strategic advantage by providing direct access to the Bay of Bengal while avoiding the time-consuming transit through the River Hooghly.

In November last year, the Pakistan Navy deployed PNS Saif, a Chinese-built guided missile frigate weighing around 3,000 tonnes, to Bangladesh. The vessel, which is approximately 15 years old, undertook what was seen as a significant visit.

This development came amid closer defence ties between Dhaka and Islamabad following August 2024, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh. Notably, “two-star level staff talks between the navie, a first”, were held during the visit. Indian officials expect Pakistan-Bangladesh defence cooperation to expand further in the coming years.

