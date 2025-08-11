LIVE TV
Home > India > India Boosts Ties with Yemen Amid Historic Partnership and Billion-Dollar Trade Surge

Indian Ambassador to Yemen Suhel Ajaz Khan met Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and mutual interests. India was an early supporter of Yemen's independence. Bilateral trade in 2021-22 stood at $1.07 billion, with key exports including rice and pharmaceuticals.

India exports rice, wheat, sugar, drug formulations to Yemen

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 11, 2025 06:12:51 IST

 Indian Ambassador to Yemen, Suhel Ajaz Khan, met the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, in Riyadh and discussed both countries’ relations and other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen and First Secretary Rishi Tripathi.
“Amb. Dr Suhel Khan called on Chairman, Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, H.E. Dr Rashad Al-Alimi @PresidentRashad today in Riyadh, along with DCM Shri Abu Mathen & First Secretary Shri Rishi Tripathi,” Indian Embassy in Yemen wrote on X.

“They discussed India-Yemen relations & other issues of mutual interests,” the post added.

India Backed Yemen’s Independence Movement 

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India was one of the early countries to have actively supported Yemen’s independence from the British and was one of the first countries to recognise the Yemen Arab Republic (YAR) in 1962 and the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (PDRY) in 1967. In 1990, YAR and PDRY merged to become the Republic of Yemen.

The total bilateral trade between India and Yemen for FY 2021-22 is USD 1.07 billion, as per statistics of the Department of Commerce, Government of India. The total export to Yemen during FY 2021-22 is USD 847 million (YoY growth 7.77 per cent), and the total import is USD 228 million (YoY growth 873.92 per cent), as per MEA.

India and Yemen Share a Robust Import-Export Business

India exports rice, wheat, sugar, drug formulations, ceramics and allied products, processed fruits and juices, textile materials, petroleum products, yarn and fabrics, etc to Yemen. On the other hand, India imports iron and steel, petroleum, telecom instruments, aluminium and articles thereof, lead and allied products, electric machinery and equipment, copper and articles thereof, and raw hides and skins from Yemen.

MEA stated that India ranks among the top in Pharma imports of Yemen with Ranbaxy, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratory limited, Cadilla, Wockhardt, Glenmarc, Kopran Laboratories Ltd, Orchid, Medley and Biocon among others active in Yemen’s market.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: indiaYemen

