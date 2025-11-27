LIVE TV
India's Costliest Number Plate: HR88B8888 Sold For Rs 1.17 Crore In Haryana, Know Who Bought It, And Why This Number Triggered A Bidding War

Costliest Car Number Plate: A Haryana VIP vehicle number plate has shattered national records after HR88B8888 sold for an unprecedented Rs 1.17 crore in an online auction. The bidding saw fierce competition with 45 participants pushing the price from Rs 50,000 to over a crore by Wednesday evening. This sale surpasses previous high-value auctions.

Haryana’s VIP plate HR88B8888 sells for a record Rs 1.17 crore, marking India’s costliest number plate amid rising demand for premium registrations. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 27, 2025 14:02:32 IST

Costliest Car Number Plate: Haryana grabbed headlines on Wednesday as a VIP vehicle registration number, HR88B8888, was sold for a record Rs 1.17 crore in an online auction, setting a national benchmark for India’s priciest number plate. According to reports, the auction on the government’s Fancy Number portal saw 45 bidders compete fiercely for the coveted plate. The bidding began at Rs 50,000 and escalated rapidly throughout the day. By noon, the price had surged to Rs 88 lakh, before finally closing at Rs 1.17 crore at 5 p.m.

This latest record follows the recent sale of HR22W2222, which fetched Rs 37.91 lakh in last week’s auction.

Why HR88B8888 Is Unique

The registration number HR88B8888 gained attention for its distinctive visual appeal. Its composition is as follows:

HR: Haryana’s state code

88: Code for the Regional Transport Office

B: Vehicle series indicator

8888: Unique four-digit sequence

Weekly VIP Number Plate Auctions

Experts note that the prominence of the number eight, combined with the ‘B’ resembling an eight, contributes to its allure as a VIP and premium registration number.

Haryana conducts weekly auctions for VIP and fancy vehicle numbers. The application window opens every Friday at 5 p.m. and closes on Monday at 9 a.m., with bidding concluding on Wednesday at 5 p.m., when results are officially declared.

When Kerala Entrepreneur Bought Number Plate For Half-A-Crore

The fascination with exclusive numbers is not limited to Haryana. Earlier this year, Kerala-based tech entrepreneur Venu Gopalakrishnan acquired the plate KL 07 DG 0007 for his Lamborghini Urus Performante at Rs 45.99 lakh, in a fiercely contested auction that began at Rs 25,000.

The number ‘0007’, a nod to James Bond, showed the buyer’s status in Kerala’s luxury car market, symbolizing exclusivity and prestige.

Why Are Car Owners Buying Expensive Number Plates?

A Times of India report from September reports a growing trend. Between January 2020 and July 2025, Chandigarh saw 12 single-digit VIP number plates auctioned, with final prices often far exceeding the value of the vehicles they adorned.

One extreme case from April 2022 involved a buyer paying Rs 15.44 lakh for a number plate fitted to a two-wheeler costing just Rs 55,585, nearly 28 times the vehicle’s price.

Similar examples include:

June 2024: Two-wheeler worth Rs 59,336 paired with a plate auctioned for Rs 4.95 lakh

August 2023: Vehicle priced at Rs 64,024 matched with a number fetching Rs 5.75 lakh

In total, nine two-wheelers, all under Rs 1.28 lakh in value, received single-digit numbers sold between Rs 1.70 lakh and the record Rs 15.44 lakh.

Who is The Owner of  HR88B8888 Number Plate?

Unverified reports indicate that the plate HR88B8888 is registered under the Kundli office in Sonipat district, Haryana. The winning bidder, Sudhir Kumar from Hisar, is required to pay the full amount to claim ownership of the plate.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 2:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS