LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB Arctic geopolitics Asia geopolitics Jacques Moretti Caribbean Sea tanker latest india news donald trump ali khamenei BCB
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

India dismisses US claims that a trade deal stalled due to a missed phone call. MEA highlights sustained negotiations, multiple rounds, eight high-level calls, and ongoing work on tariffs and complex trade barriers.

Modi–Trump Hold Warm Talks as India–US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough (Pc: X)
Modi–Trump Hold Warm Talks as India–US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough (Pc: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 10, 2026 07:54:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

India has dismissed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s statement that a trade deal failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Donald Trump as “not accurate.” MEA says this was not a case of unanswered calls, but months of hard bargaining between two of the world’s largest economies. There were multiple rounds of negotiations, several near-deals, and constant engagement, hardly radio silence.

You Might Be Interested In

So was a complex trade agreement really hinging on a phone call? India maintains the talks were real, serious, and continuous, and says it remains committed to a fair and mutually beneficial deal. The line, apparently, was never cut off.

Trade Talks Weren’t Stalled- They Were Complicated, MEA Clarifies

In response to the criticism, the Ministry of External Affairs said India and the US have been actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since February 13 last year, holding multiple rounds of talks aimed at achieving a balanced and mutually beneficial outcome. New Delhi has stressed that the two sides were close to a deal on several occasions, countering the impression of non-engagement suggested by the remarks.

You Might Be Interested In

So were the negotiations really stuck in neutral, or simply navigating the usual twists of complex trade diplomacy? The MEA said the characterisation of the talks did not reflect their true nature, emphasising that discussions were substantive, ongoing, and serious. Trade deals, after all, are not finalised overnight, or with a single phone call. India maintains it remains fully committed to reaching an agreement that benefits both economies and insists the negotiating table has been busy, not empty.

Eight Calls, Zero Silence: MEA Sets the Record Straight

The MEA countered allegations of weak political engagement, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump held eight phone conversations in 2025. Was there really a lack of diplomacy—or was it simply overlooked? According to New Delhi, the lines were always busy.

Missed Call Or Missed Timing? US Version Of The Trade Stalemate

In a podcast, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the India–US trade deal got stuck because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally call President Donald Trump to close it, claiming New Delhi was “uncomfortable” taking that step. During this period, the US moved ahead and concluded trade agreements with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, assuming India would soon follow.

But when India later returned to the negotiating table, Lutnick argued that the tariff landscape had changed, making the deal more complicated. Could a single phone call really stall a complex trade pact, or did faster US trade diplomacy elsewhere simply move on? The US narrative suggests timing, tariffs, and missed moments, not just missed calls, shaped the outcome.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 7:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Ayodhya Bans Non-Veg Food Near Ram Temple and Panchkosi Route, Online Orders Also Prohibited

Bengaluru Shocker: Viral Footage Exposes Violent Road Rage Incident Involving Zepto Delivery Partner

‘Integral And Inalienable Part’: India Slams China’s Actions In Shaksgam Valley As ‘Illegal and Invalid’

‘Better Focus On…’ India Slams New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Over Letter to Umar Khalid, Ask Him To Respect Judicial Independence

Why Is Former Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari Jailed In Qatar Despite Being Pardoned? Case Explained As MEA Extends ‘All Possible Consular Help’

LATEST NEWS

US President Trump Pushes for Greenland Deal, Warns It Will Happen ‘the Easy Way or the Hard Way’

Taiwan President Lai Vows to Block China’s Influence, Says ‘Will Not Allow Beijing’s Hand’

Trump Indicates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado May Nominate Him for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Trump Announces US Will Refine and Sell Up to 50 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil

Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumours About Her Sexuality, Clears Up Speculation

Iran Protests Escalate as Security Forces Crack Down on Demonstrators

WPL 2026: RCB Thrills Fans, Wins First Match Against MI by 4 Wickets

‘At Peak of Hubris’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US President Trump, Triggers Global Attention

Pakistan Defence Minister’s Shocking Remarks: Khawaja Asif Wants US To Kidnap ‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’ Netanyahu Over Gaza Crisis | Watch

2.6 Million Cyberattacks Daily: China Escalates Cyberwarfare Against Taiwan, Targets Power, Telecom and Government Systems

India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says
India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says
India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says
India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

QUICK LINKS