India Counters US Commerce Secy, Pushes Back on ‘PM Didn’t Call President’ Claim: Trade Talks Active, MEA Says

India has dismissed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s statement that a trade deal failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Donald Trump as “not accurate.” MEA says this was not a case of unanswered calls, but months of hard bargaining between two of the world’s largest economies. There were multiple rounds of negotiations, several near-deals, and constant engagement, hardly radio silence.

So was a complex trade agreement really hinging on a phone call? India maintains the talks were real, serious, and continuous, and says it remains committed to a fair and mutually beneficial deal. The line, apparently, was never cut off.