India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday expressed concern at the developments in West Asia.

The statement asked Indians abroad to follow instructions in advisories.

“India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance,” the statement read.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the US has begun “major combat operations” in Iran after Israel also said it had launched missile attacks against the country, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Several countries across the region have shut their airspace amid the exchange of attacks.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian students in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel.

The advisory was one of the many issued by Indian missions in the Middle East.

“In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary,” the advisory read.

“For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers: Toll free number: 800-46342 WhatsApp: +971543090571 Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in.”

(With inputs from ANI)

