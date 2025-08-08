LIVE TV
Home > India > India Denounces Reports of Defence Talks Suspension with US Amid Trade Row

India has denied reports of a pause in defence talks with the US amid a tariff dispute, affirming that procurement discussions continue as planned. The clarification highlights both countries’ commitment to maintaining strategic and defence cooperation despite trade tensions.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 8, 2025 18:44:00 IST

The Indian government has strictly denied reports suggesting that defence procurement talks with the United States have been paused in light of the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement clarifying that such media reports are “false and fabricated,” underlining that defence-related discussions and acquisition cases are progressing as per established protocols.

This denial comes amid rising tensions over trade and tariffs between India and the US, which have created concerns about potential interruptions in their broader bilateral relationship, particularly in the strategic and defence sectors. However, the Ministry’s statement stresses that the tariff disagreements are being handled separately from defence cooperation, which remains on track.

The India-US defence partnership has been a foundation of the two nations’ strategic ties, involving collaboration on military technology, joint exercises, and defence procurement. Over the years, India has increasingly turned to the US for advanced military hardware and technology, making this relationship crucial for its defence modernization plans.

Reports of a pause in defence talks had ignited speculation about the possible impact of trade disputes on strategic cooperation. Yet, the Ministry’s clarification underlines that the dialogue continues unbothered, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to maintain strong defence ties despite economic challenges.

Analysts view this as a positive signal that India and the US intend to categorize their disagreements and continue building on their growing security partnership. The clarification also suggests that procurement projects currently underway will proceed without delays, helping India meet its military modernization targets.

As the two countries navigate their complex trade relationship, this move to keep defence talks unaffected highlights the priority given to strategic cooperation and security collaboration amid broader geopolitical shifts.

Tags: indiatariffsus

