"India is moving steadily towards a developed nation": Vice President Radhakrishnan greets PM Modi on 75th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying India is moving steadily towards becoming a developed nation under his leadership.

“Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri@narendramodiJi. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation,” the Vice President wrote in a post on X.

“Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the service of the motherland,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, hailing him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians. “Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of ‘Nation First’ for every citizen,” Shah wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi, saying he has “instilled a culture of achieving great goals” in the country through his extraordinary leadership. “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country,” the President posted on X.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also greeted PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister’s leadership would continue to take India forward. “I give best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of the Goa state government and the people on the occasion of his birthday. The way infrastructure and human resource development took place during his tenure had never happened before… His leadership will take the country forward,” Sawant said while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that by implementing GST reforms, PM Modi has made the life of every citizen of the country easier. “It is a matter of joy that the most popular leader of the country is the Prime Minister of India. Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights of development. Prime Minister Modi has ensured that development reaches every citizen of the country. By implementing GST reforms, Prime Minister Modi has made the life of every citizen of the country easier,” Goyal told reporters.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

