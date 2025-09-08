LIVE TV
Home > India > India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 17:17:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Authorities have issued an alert along the India-Nepal border in view of ongoing protests in Nepal, top sources said.

India’s border guarding force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has intensified vigilance and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any spillover of unrest into Indian territory.

“An alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border, considering a protest in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal is keeping a close watch on the development,” officials told ANI.

The officials emphasised that the current alert is “preventive in nature”, and the situation remains under control.

According to officials, adequate deployment is in place at the border, and strict checks have been implemented at several border outposts. Coordination with the local administration has also been intensified to ensure the smooth movement of people while maintaining security.

The open India-Nepal border, stretching over 1,751 km across states including Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim, allows unrestricted movement of citizens of both countries. While this arrangement fosters close socio-economic and cultural ties, it also requires heightened security whenever political unrest or protests erupt in Nepal.

In the past, border alerts have been issued during periods of internal turmoil in Nepal, including the 2015 Madhesi protests, which had affected trade and cross-border movement.

The SSB, one of India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with a strength of over 90,000 personnel, continues to keep strict surveillance, with reports being regularly sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Apart from border guarding, the SSB is also deployed in counter-insurgency and internal security duties in different parts of India when required.

SSB is on alert following a protest by thousands of youths in Nepal as they broke into parliament there on Monday against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption.

The Nepal government blocked access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, claiming social media users with fake IDs were spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: capfindia-nepal-bordernepalsashastra-seema-bal

