LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Switzerland explosion new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

India and Pakistan have carried out their annual exchange of prisoner and fishermen lists under the 2008 Consular Access Agreement. New Delhi has pressed Islamabad for early release, consular access, and repatriation of Indians who have completed sentences.

India, Pakistan exchange prisoner lists, seek early release of fishermen, civil prisoners, and repatriation under consular pact. Photo: X.
India, Pakistan exchange prisoner lists, seek early release of fishermen, civil prisoners, and repatriation under consular pact. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 1, 2026 14:54:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

India and Pakistan on have carried out the annual exchange of lists of prisoners and fishermen held in each other’s custody, in accordance with the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008. The exchange took place simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, according to a MEA statement.

You Might Be Interested In

As part of the exercise, India shared details of 424 individuals, comprising 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen, who are either Pakistani nationals or believed to be Pakistani and currently lodged in Indian custody.

In return, Pakistan provided India with a list of 257 individuals, including 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen, who are Indian nationals or believed to be Indian and are held in Pakistani jails.

You Might Be Interested In

India Seeks Early Release and Repatriation of Prisoners and Fishermen In Pakistan

India has called for the early release and repatriation of civil prisoners and fishermen held in Pakistan, along with their boats. India also reiterated its demand for the repatriation of missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody.

New Delhi specifically urged Islamabad to expedite the release and return of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences. In addition, India sought immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody who are believed to be Indian but have not been granted consular access so far.

India also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen until their release and repatriation is completed.

Repatriation Of Indian Prisoners In Pakistan Since 2014

The MEA statement noted that 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.

This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from 2023 to date, underscoring continued efforts to resolve humanitarian cases despite broader bilateral tensions.

Nuclear Installations Lists Exchanged Under 1988 Agreement

According to a separate MEA statement, India and Pakistan also exchanged the lists of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

The agreement governing this exchange was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991. It mandates that both countries inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on January 1 every year.

It is the 35th consecutive annual sharing of such lists, with the first exchange having taken place on 1 January 1992.

Also Read: Is Cash-Strapped Pakistan Begging For Talks? Desperate Islamabad Spins And Hypes Jaishankar’s ‘Courtesy’ Handshake In Dhaka

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Indian Fishermenmeaministry-of-external-affairspakistanpakistan fishermanpakistan newsPakistan PRISONERS

RELATED News

‘BJP Walked A Tough Path In Kerala’ PM Modi In A Letter To Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Says Victory ‘Ended UDF-LDF Fixed Match’

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Price Hike Alert: Cigarettes, Beedis, Pan Masala To Cost More From Feb 1 With New Tax, Cess

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.01.2026)LIVE: Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

BREAKING NEWS: Powerful Explosion Rocks Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Area Sealed

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Stranger Things Season 5 Review: How The Finale Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Hawkins, Explained

How Much Did Elon Musk Pay In Tax? SpaceX Boss Reveals ‘Too Many Digits’ Once Crashed The IRS Computer: ‘They Had To Update The..’

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Is Your Addiction Getting Expensive? How Much Will Cigarettes, Gutkha, Tobacco, And Bidis Cost Now? New Excise Duty Effective From February 1

Is Cash-Strapped Pakistan Begging For Talks? Desperate Islamabad Spins And Hypes Jaishankar’s ‘Courtesy’ Handshake In Dhaka

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List
How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List
How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List
How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

QUICK LINKS