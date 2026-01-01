How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

India and Pakistan on have carried out the annual exchange of lists of prisoners and fishermen held in each other’s custody, in accordance with the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008. The exchange took place simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, according to a MEA statement.

As part of the exercise, India shared details of 424 individuals, comprising 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen, who are either Pakistani nationals or believed to be Pakistani and currently lodged in Indian custody.

In return, Pakistan provided India with a list of 257 individuals, including 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen, who are Indian nationals or believed to be Indian and are held in Pakistani jails.

India Seeks Early Release and Repatriation of Prisoners and Fishermen In Pakistan

India has called for the early release and repatriation of civil prisoners and fishermen held in Pakistan, along with their boats. India also reiterated its demand for the repatriation of missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan’s custody.

New Delhi specifically urged Islamabad to expedite the release and return of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have already completed their sentences. In addition, India sought immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody who are believed to be Indian but have not been granted consular access so far.

India also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen until their release and repatriation is completed.

Repatriation Of Indian Prisoners In Pakistan Since 2014

The MEA statement noted that 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.

This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from 2023 to date, underscoring continued efforts to resolve humanitarian cases despite broader bilateral tensions.

Nuclear Installations Lists Exchanged Under 1988 Agreement

According to a separate MEA statement, India and Pakistan also exchanged the lists of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

The agreement governing this exchange was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991. It mandates that both countries inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on January 1 every year.

It is the 35th consecutive annual sharing of such lists, with the first exchange having taken place on 1 January 1992.

