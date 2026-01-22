India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification Expected Date Announced: Here’s How To Apply, Selection Process And Key Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post is expected to issue the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification for 28,740 vacancies across Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. The recruitment drive will primarily cover rural and semi-urban regions, with selected candidates posted at village post offices or small-town postal branches across different postal circles in India.

Candidates are generally given preference within their home state or postal circle, especially where they have studied the local language up to Class 10.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Overview

India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, operates one of the world’s largest postal networks, offering mail delivery, banking, insurance and parcel services even in remote areas.

Applicants who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board, possess basic computer knowledge and meet the prescribed eligibility conditions can apply. The selection process is entirely merit-based, with no written examination conducted for GDS posts.

India Post GDS Exam 2026: Key Highlights

The official notification will be released on the India Post GDS portal, carrying complete details related to vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection procedure, important dates and application guidelines.

Authority: India Post Office

Recruitment Name: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Posts: GDS, BPM, ABPM

Total Vacancies: 28,740

Selection Method: Merit-based (Class 10 marks)

Official Website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to a recent press release, the tentative recruitment schedule for GDS 2026 has been announced.

Notification release: 31 January 2026 (Expected)

Online registration: 31 January to 14 February 2026

Application submission & fee payment: 2 February to 16 February 2026 (till 5 pm)

Application correction window: 18 to 19 February 2026 (till 5 pm)

First merit list: 28 February 2026

India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: State-wise Break-up

India Post is expected to notify 28,740 posts across various postal circles. A detailed category-wise and circle-wise vacancy list will be published in the official notification.

Some major expected allocations include-

Maharashtra (3553), Uttar Pradesh (3169), West Bengal (2982), Madhya Pradesh (2120), Tamil Nadu (2009), Kerala (1691), Gujarat (1830), Bihar (1347), Odisha (1191), Chhattisgarh (1155), Andhra Pradesh (1060), North East (1014), among others.

GDS Online Application 2026

While the final confirmation is awaited, the online application process is expected to begin on 31 January 2026. Applications will be accepted only through indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates may apply for multiple posts within one selected Division only. Before choosing a Division, applicants must verify their details using their registration number and OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

How To Apply For India Post GDS 2026

Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Select the preferred postal circle

Complete new registration with basic details

Log in using registration credentials

Fill in personal and educational details

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Submit the form and download a copy for reference

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹100

SC/ST/PwD/Female/Transwomen: Fee exempted

Payments can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI or other online modes.

Documents Required For Application

Applicants should keep the following ready:

Valid mobile number and email ID

Aadhaar number (if available)

Class 10 details (board and year)

Scanned photograph (under 50 KB)

Scanned signature (under 20 KB)

Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS 2026

Educational Qualification

Passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English

Studied the local language up to Class 10

Basic computer knowledge required

Ability to ride a bicycle (unless exempted)

Adequate means of livelihood

Age Limit

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 40 years

Age Relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwD: 10 years

PwD + OBC: 13 years

PwD + SC/ST: 15 years

State Preference And Language Requirement

Preference is given to candidates applying within the postal circle of their Class 10 qualification. Proficiency in the local language is mandatory, and lack of it may lead to rejection during document verification.

India Post GDS 2026 Selection Process

Selection is conducted without any exam or interview. A system-generated merit list is prepared based on Class 10 marks, calculated up to four decimal places.

For candidates with grades instead of marks, conversion is done using the formula-

Marks = Grade Point × 9.5

India Post GDS Salary 2026

GDS salaries are paid under the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) structure.

BPM: ₹12,000 – ₹29,380 per month

ABPM/Dak Sevak: ₹10,000 – ₹24,470 per month

GDS Merit List And Document Verification

Merit lists are released in multiple rounds. Shortlisted candidates must report for document verification with original certificates, including Class 10 marksheet, identity proof, caste or category certificates (if applicable), medical certificate and other relevant documents.

India Post GDS Job Profile

GDS posts are mainly rural-based. Responsibilities include mail delivery, handling savings schemes, assisting branch operations and supporting customer services. BPMs manage overall branch administration, while ABPMs and Dak Sevaks assist in daily operations.

Overall, India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 offers stable employment within the home state and plays a vital role in strengthening postal services across rural India.

