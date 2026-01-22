LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer At Centre Of Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy At Delhi Stadium, Appointed New MCD Commissioner

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer At Centre Of Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy At Delhi Stadium, Appointed New MCD Commissioner

The new role of Sanjeev Khirwar offers a different perspective on the past and suggests that he has managed to reverse his career. The stadium affair gains a lot of media attention still, yet as MCD Commissioner, he is supervising one of the biggest urban local bodies in India, which deals with matters like urban development, waste management, and stray animals.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 10:54:47 IST

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer At Centre Of Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy At Delhi Stadium, Appointed New MCD Commissioner

Sanjeev Khirwar, an IAS officer of senior rank, has been designated as the new MCD Commissioner right in the midst of the renewed focus on his controversial past regarding his dog walking privilege at the Thyagraj Stadium of Delhi, which had caused public outrage. The episode had drawn massive condemnation and led to his transfer, but this new assignment of his is a return to a high profile administrative position.

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar?

Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. His posting has been communicated officially to the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, thus indicating his re entry to the capital city. Khirwar as the MCD Commissioner will be accountable for the urban function of taking care of daily activities of the corporation, for the inter-departmental policy through coordinating, and for the administration conducting during the budget preparation of the next financial year day by day. He is succeeding Ashwani Kumar, who has been assigned to a new position in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest Appointment Of Sanjeev Khirwar, New MCD Commissioner

The latest appointment of Khirwar to an important position of administration has come after the aforementioned man was transferred to the controversial situation in 2022 from Delhi. He drew public attention and outcry acting as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) in the Delhi government, where the allegations were made that the athletes training at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early so that he could take his dog on the ground for a walk. The matter received a lot of media and public attention, as the use of a public sports venue for personal activities was heavily criticized. Khirwar denied the charges and argued that the stories were not true, but nonetheless the whole situation cost him his transfer to Ladakh, which he subsequently dubbed ‘the remotest corner of the country’ where his expertise would not be utilized.

The new role offers a different perspective on the past and suggests that he has managed to reverse his career. The stadium affair gains a lot of media attention still, yet as MCD Commissioner, he is supervising one of the biggest urban local bodies in India, which deals with matters like urban development, waste management, and stray animals. His appointment shows that the government has faith in his professional skills and leadership qualities even through the difficult times of the civic sector.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:54 AM IST
