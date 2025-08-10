LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam

India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam

India has raised concerns over China’s construction of a mega dam on Tibet’s Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) River, citing risks to ecology, water security, and livelihoods. The MEA urged transparency, data sharing, and consultations with downstream nations, warning of strategic and environmental impacts.

The project is situated in a seismically active and ecologically fragile part of the Himalayas.
The project is situated in a seismically active and ecologically fragile part of the Himalayas.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 21:41:41 IST

The Government of India has raised serious concerns over China’s reported construction of a mega dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, a development that could have significant implications for South Asia’s ecology, water security, and geopolitics, according to Phayul.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that they were carefully monitoring China’s hydropower project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in Tibet.

This project, first made public in 1986, has been a subject of concern for India due to its potential impact on the country’s interests and the livelihoods of local tribes.

India Says Any Development Linked to Brahmaputra River is Monitored

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said that the government carefully monitors all developments related to the Brahmaputra River and takes necessary measures to protect its interests. The government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, emphasising the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries.

“The Government of India has taken note of reports about the commencement of construction of the mega dam project by China on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in Tibet. This project was first made public as far back as 1986 and since then, preparations have been underway in China,” the MEA stated in response to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha.

The MEA said that the government remained committed to safeguarding Indian interests in the region.

“Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas,” the statement said.

The Yarlung Tsangpo originates in Tibet’s Jiema Yangzong Glacier near Mount Kailash, flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang, becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam, and eventually merges with the Ganges in Bangladesh before reaching the Bay of Bengal. Any disruptions upstream could directly affect ecosystems, agriculture, and livelihoods across the entire region, Phayul reported.

Experts Say Big Construction In the Region Could Disrupt Ecologically Fragile Areas

The project is situated in a seismically active and ecologically fragile part of the Himalayas. Environmentalists, quoted by Phayul, have warned that such large-scale infrastructure in this region could have devastating consequences, including disrupted river flows, loss of biodiversity, and increased flood risks.

India and China have discussed such issues under the Expert Level Mechanism set up in 2006, as well as through ongoing diplomatic engagement. Singh highlighted that India has urged China to ensure transparency and to engage in meaningful consultations with downstream nations before moving ahead with any hydropower developments, Phayul noted.

India has also pressed for the resumption of hydrological data sharing, which China has suspended during crucial monsoon periods in the past. The issue was brought up again during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to China from July 14-16 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, according to Phayul.

While China has promoted the dam as part of its renewable energy strategy, India remains wary that the project could allow Beijing to exert control over water flows in South Asia, a strategic tool with far-reaching consequences, Phayul reported.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India ‘Carefully Monitoring’ China’s Hydropower Project On River Brahmaputra, Says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Tags: chinaindiatibet

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
World’s Biggest Company To Pay Massive 15% From China Chip Sales To US – Here’s Why Nvidia, AMD Agreed
Why Was Alaska Chosen For Upcoming Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Talks? Check History, Politics And Significance
India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam
India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam
India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam
India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?