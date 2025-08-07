LIVE TV
Home > India > India Strengthens Ties with Mauritius, Donates 10 Electric Buses Under Green Grant

India Strengthens Ties with Mauritius, Donates 10 Electric Buses Under Green Grant

In a major step in strengthening of the 'green partnership' between India and Mauritius and as part of the shared vision for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava officially handed over the first batch of ten electric buses (E-buses) to Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Wednesday, as per an official statement from the Indian High Commission.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published: August 7, 2025 21:29:37 IST

The statement highlighted that the event marks a significant milestone in the bilateral partnership and reaffirmed the deep-rooted and people-centric partnership between the two countries.” This project supports Mauritius’s national objective of reducing carbon emissions and contributes to its transition toward cleaner and more efficient public transport”, the statement said. 

The statement mentioned that in his remarks, the High Commissioner recalled the elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2025, and highlighted green mobility as a key pillar of this partnership.

The High Commissioner also underlined India’s broader support for Mauritius’s green transition, highlighting completed projects such as an 8 MW solar PV farm at Henrietta, and ongoing Community Projects such as solar street lighting, and a community solar farm in Rodrigues. The High Commissioner conveyed sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Ramgoolam for his continued support and expressed appreciation for the support of the Government of Mauritius in implementing the project. 

Reaffirming India’s commitment to Mauritius’s development aspirations, he thanked all stakeholders for their collaboration and expressed hope that the electric buses would serve as moving symbols of the two nations’ shared commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

The statement further noted that Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam in his remarks recalled the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mauritius in March 2025 and expressed deep appreciation for Government of India’s donation of the first batch of 10 electric buses to the National Transport Corporation (NTC), calling it a testimony to the enduring and special India-Mauritius relationship.

He highlighted India’s consistent development support, especially in high-profile infrastructure projects, and described the E-bus initiative as a reflection of the shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. The Prime Minister underscored the significance of clean public transport in Mauritius’s broader development agenda, noting its environmental and health benefits, potential to reduce emissions, and alignment with the government’s strategy to modernise the country and achieve climate targets.

He welcomed India’s role as a strategic partner in key future-oriented sectors such as AI, the blue economy, food and maritime security, and renewable energy. Emphasising the economic and technological benefits of electric mobility, he thanked all stakeholders involved and formally accepted the first 10 E-buses on behalf of the people of Mauritius.

According to the official statement, the event was graced by the Rajesh Anand Bhagwan, Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change; Govindranath Gunness, Minister of National Infrastructure; Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade; Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, Minister of Land Transport; Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research; Lutchmanah Pentiah, Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms; along with Junior Ministers and other senior dignitaries. (ANI)

