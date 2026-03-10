India Tears Into Pakistan At UN Over ‘Hypocrisy’: Slams Ramadan Airstrikes In Afghanistan That Killed 185 Civilians, Mostly Women And Children

India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing it of violating international law through recent airstrikes in Afghanistan. Speaking during a UNSC meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, condemned the strikes and raised concerns about their humanitarian and legal implications.

185 Civilians Killed, Over 100,000 Displaced: UNAMA

Parvathaneni said the attacks were deeply troubling, especially as they were carried out during the holy month of Ramadan. He said, “It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity on the one hand, while mercilessly carrying out airstrikes during the holy month of Ramadan that have killed 185 innocent civilians as of 6 March 2026, around 55% of whom are women and children, and displaced over a hundred thousand, according to the UNAMA, on the other.”

Addressing the council, the Indian envoy said New Delhi firmly condemns the strikes on Afghan territory. He told the UNSC, “India strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory, which are flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of state sovereignty.”

India Reaffirms Support for Afghanistan’s Sovereignty

Parvathaneni also raised concerns about the economic pressure on Afghanistan, which is a landlocked country. He criticised restrictions on trade and transit routes that are affecting the country’s economy and daily life. Highlighting this issue, he said India noted with “grave concern the practice of trade and transit terrorism by denial of passage for trade and cynical closure of access for a landlocked country,” adding that “UN declarations on Land Locked Developing Countries (LLDCs) sound hollow in the face of such actions. The trade and transit vulnerabilities of LLDCs should not be weaponised.”

Reiterating India’s support for Afghanistan’s independence and sovereignty, Parvathaneni said, “While we condemn these acts, we reaffirm our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Afghanistan.”

Call for Global Action Against Terror Groups

The ambassador also spoke about the continuing threat of terrorism in the region. He stressed the need for coordinated international action against terror groups operating in and around Afghanistan. According to him, the global community must ensure that groups such as “ISIL and Al Qaida and their affiliates, including the Lashkar e Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, and proxies of LeT such as The Resistance Front, along with those who facilitate their operations, no longer indulge in cross-border terrorism.”

Parvathaneni also urged the international community to rethink its approach toward Afghanistan. He said the world should move away from a “business as usual approach” and instead “adopt nimble policy instruments that bring sustainable benefits for the Afghan people who have endured suffering for so long.” He also added that the “current UN sanctions regime related to Afghanistan must take into account the contemporary realities.”

Call for Global Action Against Terror Groups

Despite the difficult situation, the envoy pointed to signs of hope in Afghan society. He said, “any visitor to Afghanistan today would see Afghan youth enthusiastically playing cricket.” He also noted that the national team’s performance in the “just concluded Cricket World Cup was notable,” adding that India is “proud to be part of their journey.”

Parvathaneni concluded by reaffirming India’s long-standing support for the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance and development work. India, he said, has carried out over 500 development projects in the country and will continue to stand by its people. “India will always stand for the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society and will always support the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Has Dubai Become A Target In The Iran-US-Israel Conflict? Inside the Attacks That Put UAE On The Front Line Of Middle East War