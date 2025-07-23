IndiGo Flight From Ahmedabad To Diu Aborts Takeoff After Engine Fire Scare, Passengers Safe

IndiGo passengers had a stressful moment at Ahmedabad Airport on Tuesday, July 23, when their flight to Diu from Ahmedabad abandoned take off due to an engine problem. The flight 6E 7966, with 60 passengers on board and the flight crew noticed a technical snag just as the ATR‑76 aircraft was taking off at 11 am.

The flight crew were calm and decisive after they declared a Mayday call to air traffic control. They applied the brakes at 155 km/h and returned to the bay. More importantly, all passengers were able to disembark, and they had no injuries because of the quick action and strict safety protocols.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident, explaining, “A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on flight 6E 7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay.” The aircraft will undergo a complete technical inspection and maintenance before being cleared for flight.

Recognising the inconvenience caused, IndiGo promised passengers immediate assistance. “We regret the disruption and are making all efforts to minimise it by offering refreshments and rebooking on the next available flight, or offering full refunds, as per their preference.”

This isn’t the first IndiGo flight to face trouble this week. Just a day earlier, another aircraft on the Goa–Indore route encountered a technical glitch before landing, prompting a precautionary inspection. Both incidents will likely prompt aviation regulators to review patterns and ensure passenger safety remains the top priority.

Thankfully, Ahmedabad Airport’s operations were not significantly disrupted, with no extended delays reported. Passengers were able to continue their journeys after rebooking or receiving refunds.

