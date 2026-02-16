LIVE TV
IndiGo Issues Second Travel Advisory This Month, Cancels Flights To And From THESE Four Cities Till March 28 Amid US-Iran Tensions

IndiGo: IndiGo on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory stating that flight operations around Iranian airspace will continue to face disruptions due to escalating tensions in the region. The airline confirmed that services to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent remain impacted. Previously announced cancellations have now been extended until March 28, 2026.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 23:58:11 IST

Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, Tashkent: IndiGo on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory stating that flight operations around Iranian airspace will continue to face disruptions due to escalating tensions in the region.

The IndiGo airline confirmed that services to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent remain impacted. Previously announced cancellations have now been extended until March 28, 2026.

“Considering the ongoing developments in the region around Iran and its associated airspace, flights to/from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent remain impacted,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

The carrier emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority and that it is closely monitoring the situation while adjusting schedules to reduce inconvenience. Travellers have been advised to check the airline’s official website for alternative arrangements.

IndiGo’s Second Advisory This Month

This marks IndiGo’s second advisory in February. On February 3, the airline had announced cancellations for the same routes until February 28 due to the “developing situation around Iran.” The suspension has now been extended by another month.

Rising US-Iran Tensions Trigger Disruptions

The advisory comes as geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States intensify. Iranian officials are currently in Switzerland for a second round of talks with US representatives scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards conducted a naval drill in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, named “Smart Control of Hormuz Strait,” aimed at testing operational preparedness against potential security threats, according to Iranian media reports.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS