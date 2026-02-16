Who Is Queen Rania? The Royal Guest Of The Ambanis, Welcomed By Nita Ambani With Classical Dance Performance At NMACC

Photos of Jordan’s Queen with the Ambani family have gone viral after her recent visit to Mumbai. Queen Rania Al Abdullah was hosted by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, where she received a grand cultural welcome at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The royal visit stood out not just for the high-profile gathering but for the elegant classical Indian dance performance organised in her honour.

A Classical Dance Welcome at NMACC

Queen Rania was welcomed with a specially curated classical dance presentation that celebrated India’s rich artistic traditions. Addressing the gathering, Nita Ambani spoke about the deep cultural significance of dance in India, describing it as a powerful expression of joy and heritage.

As a trained classical dancer herself, she introduced a short dance ballet titled Nritya Sakta, explaining that the performance reflected the spirit behind the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to preserve and promote Indian art on a global platform.







The intimate afternoon gathering blended culture and diplomacy, with the Queen witnessing India’s artistic legacy through performance and craftsmanship.

Isha Ambani Leads the Cultural Tour

Isha Ambani personally welcomed Queen Rania at NMACC and guided her through the cultural complex. During her visit, the Queen interacted with leading Indian women from business, media, social work and the arts at a roundtable discussion titled “Celebration of Women Leadership in India.” The conversation focused on the transformative role women play in shaping industries and social impact initiatives across the country.

The event highlighted shared values between the Jordanian royal and Indian women leaders, particularly in the areas of empowerment and education.

Who Is Queen Rania?

Born Rania Al-Yassin on August 31, 1970, in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, Queen Rania became the Queen of Jordan in 1999 after her husband, King Abdullah II, ascended the throne following the death of King Hussein of Jordan. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the most recognised and influential royal figures in the world.

Queen Rania is widely respected for her advocacy in education reform, women’s rights, global health and youth empowerment. Through her global engagements, she has consistently championed humanitarian causes and worked to promote cross-cultural dialogue.

From Delhi to Mumbai: A High-Profile India Visit

Before arriving in Mumbai, Queen Rania attended the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi and visited the Chanakya School of Craft. Her Mumbai visit, however, drew particular attention due to her meeting with the Ambani family and the cultural welcome at NMACC.

As her photographs with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant circulate widely online, public curiosity about the Jordanian royal has surged. Beyond the viral images, Queen Rania’s visit shows a meaningful exchange of culture, leadership and shared values between India and Jordan.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Showcases India’s AI Leap At Global South’s First AI Impact Summit; Industry Leaders Hail It As ‘Huge Multiplier’