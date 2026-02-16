PM Modi Showcases India’s AI Leap At Global South’s First AI Impact Summit; Industry Leaders Hail It As ‘Huge Multiplier’

Narendra Modi on Monday toured exhibition pavilions at the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, interacting with startups, researchers and technology leaders showcasing cutting-edge AI applications across sectors.

His visit came ahead of the formal inauguration of the Expo, which runs from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The event marks the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, positioning India as a key player in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The summit is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.

The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

AI is a critical tool for solving India’s talent shortages in essential public sectors rather than a threat to the overall labour market, argues Neeraj Aggarwal, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG. He believes that for a country facing a lack of professionals in key areas, the technology serves as a necessary force to expand reach and impact.

“I think it’s question which needs a lot of examination,” Aggarwal stated. “I think there are lots of problems where India is talent deficit. Take healthcare, take education. We need more doctors, we need more teachers. So for many of those problems, AI is a huge multiplier.”

Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic “chakras”–People, Planet, and Progress–reflecting AI’s broad-based impact across sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.

In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

The AI Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, will showcase New Delhi’s ambition- to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation’s 22 official languages.

For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph – it’s a declaration of intent.

With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact.

(With ANI Inputs)

