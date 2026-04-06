Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 4 Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Collides With A Truck While Returning From A Wedding Function In Indore

In Indore, at least four people lost their lives and eight others were seriously injured after an SUV collided with an Eicher truck late Sunday night, police confirmed on Monday.

The accident took place near the Devguradia trenching ground under the Khudel police station limits. The victims were returning to Indore from Sehore district after attending a wedding and were residents of Iqbal Colony in Sadar Bazar.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the injured to MY Hospital. According to ASI Ranveer Singh Parihar, three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries later. Eight others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. A Zero FIR will be registered before transferring the case to Khudel police station for further investigation.

Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr Ashok Yadav, stated that a total of 12 people were involved in the accident. Of them, four died, five are receiving treatment at the hospital, and three opted for private medical care.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Irfan (24), Aaris Ali (20), and Mohammad Farhan (19), who were brought dead, while Arfad (23) died during treatment. Doctors said the injured are in serious condition, with some suffering neurological complications and others battling multiple organ injuries.

(Inputs From ANI)