LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

The Security forces on Wednesday have foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. They have eliminated two terrorists during a brief exchange of fire.

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: August 28, 2025 17:31:29 IST

Srinagar, August 28: Security forces on Wednesday foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, eliminating two terrorists during a brief exchange of fire.

According to officials, troops deployed near the Naushera Nar area of Gurez detected suspicious movement near the LoC. Upon being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire, leading to a gunfight. A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralized two infiltrators. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. Their identity and group affiliation are being verified.

Search operations are underway in the dense forested area to rule out the presence of any other infiltrators. Senior officials from the Army and Police are closely monitoring the operation.

Recent Infiltration Incidents Across Kashmir:

This is the latest in a series of infiltration attempts thwarted by security forces in recent weeks:

On August 26, an infiltration bid was foiled in the Uri sectorof Baramulla district. Troops fired upon observing suspicious movement along the LoC. A massive search operation was launched, though no bodies were recovered.

On August 13, a soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with infiltrators in the Uri sector. The operation continued for several hours in the forward areas near the LoC.

These back-to-back attempts are being seen as part of intensified efforts by militant groups to infiltrate into Kashmir before winter sets in and traditional infiltration routes are blocked by heavy snowfall.

Security forces remain on high alert across the LoC and are actively working to thwart any cross-border infiltration.

Also read: Old Hand Grenade Recovered From Garbage Dump In Srinagar’s Safakadal

Tags: Bandipora districtLine of ControlNorth Kashmir

RELATED News

MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag

LATEST NEWS

Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed
Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed
Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed
Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?