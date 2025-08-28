Infiltration Bid Foiled in Gurez Sector, Two Terrorists Killed

Srinagar, August 28: Security forces on Wednesday foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, eliminating two terrorists during a brief exchange of fire.

According to officials, troops deployed near the Naushera Nar area of Gurez detected suspicious movement near the LoC. Upon being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire, leading to a gunfight. A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralized two infiltrators. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. Their identity and group affiliation are being verified.

Search operations are underway in the dense forested area to rule out the presence of any other infiltrators. Senior officials from the Army and Police are closely monitoring the operation.

Recent Infiltration Incidents Across Kashmir:

This is the latest in a series of infiltration attempts thwarted by security forces in recent weeks:

On August 26, an infiltration bid was foiled in the Uri sectorof Baramulla district. Troops fired upon observing suspicious movement along the LoC. A massive search operation was launched, though no bodies were recovered.

On August 13, a soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with infiltrators in the Uri sector. The operation continued for several hours in the forward areas near the LoC.

These back-to-back attempts are being seen as part of intensified efforts by militant groups to infiltrate into Kashmir before winter sets in and traditional infiltration routes are blocked by heavy snowfall.

Security forces remain on high alert across the LoC and are actively working to thwart any cross-border infiltration.

