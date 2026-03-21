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Home > India News > INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

In a significant milestone for India’s maritime sovereignty, the Indian Navy is set to commission its newest stealth frigate, Taragiri (F41), on April 3.

INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3. Photo: PIB
INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3. Photo: PIB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 21, 2026 14:28:24 IST

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INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

In a significant milestone for India’s maritime sovereignty, the Indian Navy is set to commission its newest stealth frigate, Taragiri (F41), on April 3.

According to an official statement, the ceremony, likely to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will underscore the country’s steady progress towards achieving complete self-reliance in naval capabilities. 

What Is INS Taragiri? 

As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, Taragiri is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards.

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Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, this Frigate represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced Radar Cross-Section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth. 

With indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing to the GoI’s Aatmanirbharta initiatives and supporting thousands of Indian jobs.

Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for ‘High-Speed High Endurance’ versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations.

Advanced Missile Systems, Combat Tech Boost INS Taragiri’s Multi-Role Power

The release stated that the ship’s weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, and a specialised Anti-Submarine Warfare suite.

These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.

Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises. Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

Aatmanirbhar Navy Strengthens India’s Maritime Power

The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians.

Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation 

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Tags: Aatmanirbhar Bharat defenceindian navy newsIndian Navy stealth frigateINS Taragiri commissioning April 3INS Taragiri F41Made in India warshipProject 17A warshipRajnath Singh Indian Navy event

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INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

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INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

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INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power
INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power
INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power
INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

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