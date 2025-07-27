Home > India > Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court

Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has declared that interfaith marriages without religious conversion are not legally valid, especially if conducted by Arya Samaj institutions without following proper legal procedures. The ruling came during the hearing of a case involving a man accused of kidnapping and marrying a minor at an Arya Samaj temple.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 27, 2025 19:00:59 IST

The Allahabad High Court has declared that interfaith marriages without religious conversion are not legally valid, especially if conducted by the Arya Samaj temple without following proper legal procedures. The ruling came during the hearing of a case involving a man accused of kidnapping and marrying a minor at an Arya Samaj temple.

Justice Prashant Kumar dismissed a plea by the accused, Sonu alias Sahnoor, who had requested that the criminal charges against him be dropped. He claimed he had married the girl, now an adult, and they were living together. However, the court noted that the Arya Samaj marriage certificate issued when the girl was a minor was against the law.

Court Targets Arya Samaj Marriage Practices

The court expressed serious concern over how some Arya Samaj temples have been issuing marriage certificates indiscriminately, often for a fixed fee, without proper verification of age, religion, or legal eligibility.

Justice Kumar called such acts a clear violation of legal norms and ordered the Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary to launch an investigation into Arya Samaj temples that issue marriage certificates to:

A detailed report is to be submitted by August 29, and a DCP-rank IPS officer will lead the probe.

Legal and Social Impact:

The court highlighted the serious risks of such unauthorised marriages, especially those involving young couples:

  • Human trafficking
  • Sexual exploitation
  • Forced labour
  • Psychological trauma for minors
  • Disruption of education
  • Heavy burden on the judicial system

In a strong statement, Justice Vinod Diwaker, in an earlier ruling, said these marriages often result in long-term harm to children, including emotional stress, social instability, and exploitation.

The court emphasised the need for a robust system to verify documents and hold trusts and marriage societies accountable.

No Legal Standing Without Conversion

In this specific case, the state government argued that the marriage had no legal validity, as the couple belonged to different religions and no religious conversion took place. The court agreed with this view, stating that interfaith marriages without conversion are not valid under current law.

Arya Samaj Certificates Not Legally Conclusive

This ruling follows a pattern of recent decisions by the Allahabad High Court:

On July 15, the court said that Arya Samaj marriage certificates alone are not valid proof of marriage.

On April 17, it ruled that marriages under Hindu rituals at Arya Samaj temples can be valid, but only if customs and laws under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, are strictly followed.

On April 8, the court noted that while Arya Samaj certificates aren’t legally valid on their own, they can be used as supporting evidence in court if the officiating priest testifies.

An FIR had been registered against the accused under charges of kidnapping, rape, and the POCSO Act. A chargesheet was filed, and court proceedings were underway. The petitioner argued for dismissal, citing his marriage to the girl. However, the court ruled that the marriage itself was not valid.

ALSO READ:  Supreme Court Reserves Order On Darshan’s Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Tags: Allahabad High CourtInterfaith Marriage

RELATED News

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
Maharashtra: Rs 21.44 Crore Fraudulently Availed By Over 14,000 Men Under ‘Ladki Bahin’ Yojana
Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi On ‘Op Sindoor’, Invokes Vajpayee’s Kargil Review For Transparency Reminder
‘Shaivite Tradition Played Vital Role In Shaping India’s Cultural Identity’: PM Modi Releases Rs 1000 Coin, Honouring Chola Kilng Rajendra Chola I

LATEST NEWS

Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
Is Donald Trump’s Brokered Ceasefire Falling Apart? Cambodia, Thailand Trade Fresh Blows
Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court
Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court
Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court
Interfaith Marriages Without Conversion Illegal, Rules Allahabad High Court

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?