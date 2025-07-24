LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Reserves Order On Darshan’s Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case

The Supreme Court reserved its order on the Karnataka government's plea challenging bail to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. The bench criticised the High Court’s approach and expressed concern over possible trial influence.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Published: July 24, 2025 18:35:00 IST

In a latest development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the Karnataka government’s appeal against the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the hearing, the apex court expressed sharp concern about the manner in which the Karnataka High Court had granted bail.

Justice Pardiwala remarked that the bail order read more like an acquittal. The bench also questioned the High Court’s decision to delve deep into the merits of the case.

Justice Pardiwala said: “Is this how you grant bail? We will not repeat the High Court’s mistake.”

The Court also noted its concern over the High Court’s comment that no reason was shown for arrest, despite the case involving serious charges under IPC Section 302.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the state, informed the court that actor Darshan was seen sitting with a witness, which could influence the ongoing trial.

On the other hand, Darshan’s counsel, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, claimed the trial could be completed in six months.

The Court has now reserved its order while seeking written submissions from the remaining accused.

ALSO READ: 2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused

Tags: Darshan ThoogudeepaRenukaswamy murder casesupreme court

