iPhone 17 Series Launch: Scuffle Breaks Out During Rush Outside Apple Store in Mumbai, Security Intervenes- Watch Video!
Chaos erupted at Apple’s BKC Jio Centre store in Mumbai during the iPhone 17 launch as a scuffle broke out amid heavy crowds waiting overnight. Security personnel had to intervene to control the situation, while excited fans queued from as early as 3 am to buy the new iPhone 17 series.

Scuffle Outside BKC Store Amid Rush ( Pic Credit: X)
Scuffle Outside BKC Store Amid Rush ( Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 19, 2025 09:31:49 IST

There was a fight between a small group of people in the rush outside the BKC Jio Centre store at Mumbai that led to the security personnel intervening. 

Apple iPhone 17 came as the much-awaited product today, and fans in India lined up outside the stores even before sunrise to buy the new product model.

An Apple store in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai saw the appearance of a massive crowd all night, as people waited to get their hands on the new iPhones overnight. 

A customer who was among the earliest customers told news agency, PTI, I have been waiting in the queue since 3 am. I am here because I came out of Jogeshwari. It was a long wait… have been waiting on this phone since last six months.

How Much Is iPhone 17 Priced At?

The prices of the new line-up that Apple announced this year range between at the prices of 82, 900 and 2, 29, 900. The most recent gadgets have already been put on sale in India as early as today both to walk-in and pre-booked clients.

The entry-level, which costs 82,999, has been standardized with 256GB storage. The iPhone 17 Pro will cost between 1,34,900 and 1,49,900 and the flagship phone IPhone 17 Pro Max will cost 1,34,900 plus.

The decision to upgrade the features and increase the storage of the device seems to be generating consumer demand in all the segments of Apple. 

QUICK LINKS