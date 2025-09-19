WATCH: Hundreds Of People Queue Up Early Morning In New Delhi And Mumbai To Get Their Hands On iPhone 17, Long Lines Even Before The Stores Open
Apple’s iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on September 19, drawing massive queues at Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket Apple stores. Fans lined up overnight to grab the new models, priced between ₹37,183 and ₹2,33,300, with attractive cashback, EMI, and exchange offers available.

People queue up in New Delhi and Mumbai to get their hands on iphone 17 (Pic Credit: X)
People queue up in New Delhi and Mumbai to get their hands on iphone 17 (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 19, 2025 08:47:38 IST

On Friday, the 19th of September, hundreds of Apple fans lined up outside the flagship store in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the Bandra Kurla Complex, in order to get their hands on the latest iPhone 17 series.

People wait in long lines for iPhone 17

Massive numbers came outside the store in Mumbai, and queues were already made way before the stores opened. It was observed that many of them would queue as early as before sunrise just to be at the frontline as to purchase the new gadgets. Customers were waiting in line since as early as the morning to purchase the latest product released by Apple.

A customer who was among the earliest customers informed news agency PTI that he had been in line since 3 am. 

In Delhi, the opening of iPhone 17 model by Apple attracted giant crowds, as long queues were made outside the company at Saket store on Friday morning.

In response to ANI, a customer by the name of Irfan replied that he came to purchase the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I’ve been waiting since 8 pm. 

iPhone 17 launch

Introduced by Apple in recent times, the iPhone 17 series costs between 37,183 and 2,33,300. On Indian market, the devices can now be purchased since September 19, both by pre-book and walk-in customers.

In a bid to increase sales, Apple retail partners and distributors have launched a sequence of deals, such as cashback, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI plans. The upgrade offers can also be made to customers who had previous models of iPhones.

Tags: iPhone 17 launch, iphone 17 launch live, iphone news, mumbai, new delhi

