Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Unveils New AI-Powered Smart Glasses: When Will It Be Available In India? Check Features And Designs

Meta and Ray-Ban have revealed their latest innovation in wearable technology, and it is called the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. This comes days after Apple’s big iPhone launch. The new model builds on the earlier Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses, but with a major upgrade, which is a full colour display inside the lens.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement and stated that the glasses aim to merge digital information with the real world. It will offer users constant updates without needing to pull out a phone. The device is powered by Meta’s own software platform, positioning it as a key part of Meta’s growing ecosystem. The starting price in the US has been set at $799, and will be available from September 30.

For now, the Meta Ray-Ban Display is available only in the US. Meta has confirmed that Europe and other markets will follow in 2026, though India is not yet on the official list.

However, since the previous AI glasses were sold in India, there is a good chance the new Display model may arrive early next year. Until then, Indian buyers have two choices: wait for an official launch or import the glasses through US contacts.

According to Financial Express report, if launched in India, the Ray-Ban Display is expected to cost around Rs 80,000, though final prices may vary due to import duties and tariffs. Purchases would likely be possible through Ray-Ban’s official website and authorised retailers.

Currently, the glasses come in a single design inspired by Ray-Ban’s classic Wayfarer style, and only in black. No other colour options or designs have been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ: Meta launches smart glasses with built-in display, reaching for ‘superintelligence’