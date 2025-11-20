LIVE TV
Home > India > Is Pawan Khera's Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? "Hope He Doesn't Suffer Any Dhoka, Completes His Term" As Nitish Kumar Takes Historic Oath Today

Is Pawan Khera's Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? "Hope He Doesn't Suffer Any Dhoka, Completes His Term" As Nitish Kumar Takes Historic Oath Today

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th term, with NDA leaders attending. Congress’ Pawan Khera congratulates with a playful dig urging poll promises fulfillment.

Is Pawan Khera’s Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? (Pic: ANI)
Is Pawan Khera’s Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 20, 2025 14:23:57 IST

Is Pawan Khera's Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? "Hope He Doesn't Suffer Any Dhoka, Completes His Term" As Nitish Kumar Takes Historic Oath Today

Congress Leader Pawan Khera Congratulates Nitish Kumar, With a Side of Sass

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath for a record 10th term, and while many cheered, Congress leader Pawan Khera couldn’t resist sprinkling a little shade.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Khera congratulated Nitish but added a cheeky caveat, hoping the veteran leader doesn’t face any “dhoka” and actually completes his term.

Khera’s message was equal parts congratulations and challenge, nudging the NDA in Bihar to deliver on their poll promises. “At least do something that hasn’t been done in 20 years,” he quipped. Looks like Nitish has fans, critics, and a few playful reminders to keep him on his toes!

Speaking to ANI, Khera asked Nitish Kumar and the NDA in Bihar to fulfil their poll promises.
“We congratulate Nitish Kumar ji and hope that he doesn’t suffer any ‘dhoka’, and he is able to complete his term. At least he should be able to do something that has not been done in the last 20 years. No matter how they won in Bihar, they should fulfil their promises,” the Congress leader said.

Nitish Kumar Makes History: 10th Term, 10 Times The Legacy

History was made yet again in Bihar as Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time! With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top NDA leaders looking on, Nitish once again claimed his place in Bihar’s political hall of fame.

The swearing-in at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, a ground that has seen revolutions, rallies, and political drama, felt almost poetic. From 2005 to 2015, and now 2025, Nitish has consistently proven his staying power, resilience, and leadership.

Ten terms aren’t just numbers; they’re a testament to a political journey that has survived coalition twists, electoral battles, and the ever-changing sands of Bihar politics. Truly, Bihar has a statesman in Nitish Kumar!

NDA Leaders And Other Dignitaries Present At Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony

  • Haryana Chief Minister: Nayab Singh Saini
  • Assam Chief Minister: Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Nagaland Chief Minister: Neiphiu Rio
  • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister: N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: Yogi Adityanath
  • Uttarakhand Chief Minister: Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Bihar Governor: Arif Mohammad Khan
  • LJP (RV) Chief: Chirag Paswan
  • Other prominent NDA leaders and dignitaries present at Gandhi Maidan

NDA Sweeps Bihar Assembly Elections

The JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the NDA swept 202 assembly constituencies, with the BJP emerging as the largest party, winning 89 seats.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also retained their posts as they took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.

(This news has been syndicated from ANI, mildly edited for clarity)

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 2:23 PM IST
Is Pawan Khera's Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? "Hope He Doesn't Suffer Any Dhoka, Completes His Term" As Nitish Kumar Takes Historic Oath Today

