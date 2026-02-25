‘It Happened By Mistake’: Akshat Singh Pratap, Who Chopped His Father Into Pieces, Makes A Big Confession But Clarifies Sister…

Lucknow Murder Case: Akshat Pratap Singh, while addressing the media, made a big confession about killing his father and chopping him into pieces right in front of his sister.

Akshat Pratap Singh Admits to Killing Father

While speaking to the press, the 21-year-old revealed, “It was done by mistake.” He also clarified that his sister was not involved in the heinous crime he committed.

Lucknow Murder Case: Akshat Pratap Singh Speaks After Gruesome Murder

Akshat Pratap Singh, 21, from Lucknow, admitted to killing his father and cutting up the body. During questioning, he broke down and told the police he wished he could have cremated his father himself.

The whole thing started with a fight in the middle of the night on February 20. Akshat shot his father, Manvendra Singh, in a burst of anger.

Chilling details emerge

Not long after, he dragged the body from the third floor down to an empty room on the ground floor. There, he used a machine to dismember it. Sources say he cut off both hands, severed the legs below the knees, and decapitated him. Akshat then drove about 21 kilometers to Sadrauna, on the edge of the city, to dump the body parts.

He tried to get rid of the torso too, stuffing it into a blue drum. But when someone knocked on his parked car, he freaked out and left the drum behind.

His sister saw everything. Akshat threatened her to keep quiet.

To throw the police off, Akshat reported his father missing. After the murder, he went home and kept turning his two phones on and off, probably to avoid being tracked. Police have both phones now, and they’ve deactivated his Instagram account.

Constant tension between father and son

Father and son fought a lot, mostly about Akshat’s studies. Akshat had no interest in academics and pushed back against his father’s dream for him to become a doctor.

The tension over school and the business just kept building. Akshat didn’t want to join the family business and actually wanted his father to try something else. The neighbour said Akshat didn’t show a hint of remorse afterward.

