Home > India > 'It Will Take Three Years To Complete': TMC Leader's Babri Masjid Foundation Remark Fuels Political Tensions In Bengal, BJP Reacts

‘It Will Take Three Years To Complete’: TMC Leader’s Babri Masjid Foundation Remark Fuels Political Tensions In Bengal, BJP Reacts

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir sparked a political storm by announcing that the Babri Masjid foundation stone would be laid on December 6 in Murshidabad. BJP leaders slammed the move as communal politics ahead of the 2026 Bengal polls, triggering strong reactions across party lines.

Trinamool MLA vows new Babri Masjid in Bengal (PHOTO: X)
Trinamool MLA vows new Babri Masjid in Bengal (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 23, 2025 14:10:19 IST

‘It Will Take Three Years To Complete’: TMC Leader’s Babri Masjid Foundation Remark Fuels Political Tensions In Bengal, BJP Reacts

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Humayun Kabir has raised a political ruckus by announcing that there will be a foundation stone of the Babri Masjid on December 6 in the West Bengal district of Murshidabad, and the move was scheduled with the 33rd anniversary of the demolition of the mosque.

Babri Masjid Claim Sparks Fierce TMC–BJP War of Words

In an interview with news agency ANI, he claimed that the ceremony would be conducted in Beldanga and that a number of Muslim leaders will be present in the event.

The cornerstone of Babri Masjid will be placed on 6th December, in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will be completed in three years. That event will include different Muslim leaders, Kabir said.

Bengal Politics Heats Up as Opposition Reacts

The BJP responded instantly and strongly to his remarks saying that the ruling party was weaponising religious identity before the next Assembly election in West Bengal, next year.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed this statement by Kabir as the pinnacle of criminal politics by claiming that the announcement was being done as per the desires of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This is the peak of criminal politics, that when all Indians, all Hindus are celebrating a grandiose Ram temple at Ayodhya, Humayun Kabir proclaims as per the desires of Mamata Banerjee, that there would be a Babri Masjid at West Bengal beginning on December 6.

This is a clear indication of the hatred directed towards Hindus by Mamata Banerjee and love that she gives to illegal immigrants. Bhatia said that the thinking and ideology of Mamata Banerjee is deplorable and worrisome.

The BJP leader even said that Mamata Banerjee was the epitome of communal politics and appeasement politics, and that she was aware that she would lose the next Assembly polls.

It is a pity that India has a leader, Mamata Banerjee, who has transformed into the role model of communal politics and appeasement politics.

He told ANI that Mamata Banerjee is afraid and scared because she is well aware that she will lose the next Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The attack was reflected in a warning issued by Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, who said that the statement of Bengal Hindus should interpret as an effort to intimidate them and kill the spirit of harmony in Bengal.

Majumdar said that this should be the message of how individuals such as him, supported by Mamata Banerjee, are attempting to threaten Hindus and are ready to ruin the climate of peace in Bengal.

Even the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also came out in the fray, and declared that not a single brick would be carried on Indian soil in the name of a foreign invader.

Not a stone will be placed there in honour of a foreign usurper on Indian soil. An anti-infiltrators campaign is being conducted throughout the country. They will be selectively eliminated out of India. This has been declared by union home minister Amit Shah. This is ready in the whole country. The citizens of West Bengal will defy and drive out TMC in 2026. We shall make the government at West Bengal too, he said.

Congress Reacts 

Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the Trinamool on another front, saying that both temple and mosque politics were being used to win votes.

In this case they are proclaiming the building of Babri Masjid. We do not object to this be it a temple or a mosque being constructed, but we do not approve of you trying to secure votes in the name of a temple and a mosque being constructed. We should make sure that we do not have the politics of polarisation, Chowdhury said.

Kabir made this announcement when Trinamool Congress party is organizing a massive rally in Kolkata on December 6. Traditionally a Trinamool minority cell organisation, this year has been delegated to its students and youth cells.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee will be likely to participate in the rally that is annually held to protest against the Babri Masjid demolition. 

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:10 PM IST
‘It Will Take Three Years To Complete’: TMC Leader’s Babri Masjid Foundation Remark Fuels Political Tensions In Bengal, BJP Reacts

‘It Will Take Three Years To Complete’: TMC Leader’s Babri Masjid Foundation Remark Fuels Political Tensions In Bengal, BJP Reacts

QUICK LINKS