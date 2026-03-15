LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging Anil Ambani son Delhi weather today Karz Cocaine seizure Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead benjamin netanyahu chennai super kings end to end messaging
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

According to investigators, the case is related to alleged fraud in Reliance Housing Finance Limited, where Jai Anmol Ambani was mentioned together with the previous CEO of the company.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 15, 2026 09:15:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani in a 228 crore bank fraud case that involved Union Bank of India loans. According to the official pronouncement, the interrogation is in the context of an ongoing investigation of the purported financial anomalies with regard to credit facilities granted to a company that is allied with the Reliance Group.

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani?

 Jai Anmol Ambani was requested to be back before the agency on Saturday as the investigation goes on, according to sources. The case has attracted a lot of attention because it involved a well known business family and a huge sum of money that is reported to have been involved. According to investigators, the case is related to alleged fraud in Reliance Housing Finance Limited, where Jai Anmol Ambani was mentioned together with the previous CEO of the company and former whole time director Ravindra Sudhakar among other persons. The authorities said that the agency is investigating the financial transactions, loans recordings, and decision-making procedures of the credit facilities that the bank offers. Although the CBI has kept on investigating the persons referenced in the case the company has not responded to the recent turn of events in the case.

CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case 

The investigation is based on a lawsuit lodged by Union Bank of India, which was previously called Andhra Bank, that the firm had defaulted in repaying credit facilities it had given. The unpaid loans, according to the complaint, had later become a non performing asset (NPA) in 2019. Based on the complaint, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Jai Anmol Ambani and other persons and conducted searches at his house on December 9, 2025. The investigation is still being launched, according to the officials and the agency is trying to figure out the positions and the duty of the individuals mentioned in the alleged fraud case.

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Who Is Pilot Rohit Reddy? Former BRS MLA Caught With Cocaine During Police Raid At His Moinabad Farmhouse

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 9:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anil Ambani sonhome-hero-pos-8Jai Anmol AmbaniJai Anmol Ambani bank fraud caseJai Anmol Ambani CBI questioningJai Anmol Ambani newsWho Is Jai Anmol Ambani

RELATED News

Who Is Pilot Rohit Reddy? Former BRS MLA Caught With Cocaine During Police Raid At His Moinabad Farmhouse

Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India

‘No Refills, New Connections’: Government Orders Households With Piped Natural Gas To Surrender LPG Cylinders | Here’s What The Notification Says

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

When Is Eid 2026 In India? March 20 Or 21? Check Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Moon Sighting, Traditions, And Nationwide Celebrations

LATEST NEWS

Premier League Results: Max Dowman Makes History as Arsenal Go Nine Points Clear; Manchester City Slip Further, Chelsea Lose to Newcastle

Who Was Madhu Malhotra? ‘Satte Pe Satta’ And ‘Qayamat’ Actress Passes Away At 72

Who Can Pass Through The Strait of Hormuz Now? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Provides Big Update Amid US‑Israel‑Iran War

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office Finally Speaks Out On Viral Assassination Rumours Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Reveals ‘PM Is….’

Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15

Did The US Strike Iran’s Kharg Island From The United Arab Emirates? Here’s What Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Claims

‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Fact Check: Where Is Benjamin Netanyahu? Israeli PM’s Death Rumours, ‘Six Fingers’ Viral Video Spark Questions About The Zionist Leader’s Safety

‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

Drone Strike Forces Suspension Of Operations At Lanaz Refinery In Iraq’s Erbil Amid Ongoing Iran War

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far
Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far
Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far
Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS