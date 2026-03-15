Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani in a 228 crore bank fraud case that involved Union Bank of India loans. According to the official pronouncement, the interrogation is in the context of an ongoing investigation of the purported financial anomalies with regard to credit facilities granted to a company that is allied with the Reliance Group.

Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani?

Jai Anmol Ambani was requested to be back before the agency on Saturday as the investigation goes on, according to sources. The case has attracted a lot of attention because it involved a well known business family and a huge sum of money that is reported to have been involved. According to investigators, the case is related to alleged fraud in Reliance Housing Finance Limited, where Jai Anmol Ambani was mentioned together with the previous CEO of the company and former whole time director Ravindra Sudhakar among other persons. The authorities said that the agency is investigating the financial transactions, loans recordings, and decision-making procedures of the credit facilities that the bank offers. Although the CBI has kept on investigating the persons referenced in the case the company has not responded to the recent turn of events in the case.

CBI Questions Anil Ambani’s Son In ₹228-Crore Bank Fraud Case

The investigation is based on a lawsuit lodged by Union Bank of India, which was previously called Andhra Bank, that the firm had defaulted in repaying credit facilities it had given. The unpaid loans, according to the complaint, had later become a non performing asset (NPA) in 2019. Based on the complaint, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Jai Anmol Ambani and other persons and conducted searches at his house on December 9, 2025. The investigation is still being launched, according to the officials and the agency is trying to figure out the positions and the duty of the individuals mentioned in the alleged fraud case.

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