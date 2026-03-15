Who Is Pilot Rohit Reddy? Former BRS MLA Caught With Cocaine During Police Raid At His Moinabad Farmhouse

On Saturday night, the EAGLE force of the Telangana Police raided the farmhouse of a former MLA of the BRS, Rohith Reddy, in Moinabad after getting a tip off that there was a so called drug party over the weekend. According to the authorities, the unit arrived at the farmhouse around 10 PM and found a number of people in the premises. In the process, about 2 grams of cocaine were apprehended and this cast serious doubts on the activities that were going on in the premises.

Who Is Pilot Rohit Reddy?

It was disclosed by sources that one of the former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy was at the farmhouse with approximately 10 others, including one woman. It was also reported that a Member of Parliament at Eluru as well as a politician at Delhi were also present at the meeting. According to the police officials, these people who were found in the farmhouse were not cooperative and did not identify themselves as well as to give urine samples to have them drug tested. This non cooperation has made authorities initiate more investigations to determine the actual state of the situation.

Former BRS MLA Caught With Cocaine During Police Raid at His Moinabad Farmhouse

The raid was on the basis after the EAGLE force had obtained credible information that a drug related meeting was to be held at the farmhouse over the weekend. According to the police, the investigation is still in progress, and it is working on locating all the participants and discovering the origin of the seized drugs. Law enforcers have underscored that they will go into detail to chase the case and anyone who is caught contravening the law will be prosecuted. Telangana Police still hold a very conservative approach towards drug related crimes and the representatives have threatened to keep an eye on such kind of meetings in the future.

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