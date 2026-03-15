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Home > India > Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India

Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India

A Bangladeshi national, Philip Sangma, has been arrested in West Bengal for allegedly facilitating the illegal border crossing of the suspects involved in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh.

Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India (Via X)
Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 15, 2026 03:22:40 IST

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Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India

The Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national accused of helping suspects linked to the murder of activist Sharif Osman Hadi enter India illegally.

Officials said the accused, Philip Sangma, was apprehended on Saturday near the Shantipur Bypass in West Bengal following specific intelligence inputs. According to investigators, Sangma allegedly assisted two suspects, identified as Faisal and Alamgir, in crossing the border into India after the killing of Hadi in Bangladesh.

Police said the two men had entered India illegally through the border area between Haluaghat in Bangladesh and Dalupara in Meghalaya.

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Who Is Philip Sangma?

Philip Sangma is believed to be a border tout who allegedly facilitated illegal crossings along the India-Bangladesh border in exchange for money. According to investigators, he helped the two accused move across the border through the Haluaghat Dalupara route.

During questioning, Sangma reportedly admitted that he had also entered India illegally through the same route. Police said he later stayed at several locations in India while trying to avoid authorities before planning to return to Bangladesh.

Officials added that the information about Sangma emerged during the interrogation of Faisal and Alamgir, who were earlier arrested in connection with the Hadi murder case.

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 3:22 AM IST
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Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India

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Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India
Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India
Who Is Philip Sangma? Bangladeshi National Arrested In West Bengal For Helping Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers To Enter India
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