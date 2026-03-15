‘No Refills, New Connections’: Government Orders Households With Piped Natural Gas To Surrender LPG Cylinders | Here’s What The Notification Says

The central government has directed households that already have piped natural gas (PNG) connections to surrender their domestic LPG cylinder connections. Under the new rule, such consumers will no longer be allowed to keep, refill, or apply for new LPG cylinders.

Officials said the decision is part of a revised supply order aimed at streamlining the distribution of cooking fuel and reducing pressure on LPG supplies. Oil marketing companies have also been instructed not to issue new LPG connections or provide refills to households that already receive piped gas at home.

No Refills Or New LPG Connections For PNG Users

According to the government’s notification, households connected to the PNG network must give up their LPG connections immediately. Consumers who already receive piped cooking gas will not be eligible for LPG cylinder refills or fresh connections in the future.

🚨 NEW GOVT RULE: ONE CONNECTION ONLY! ​In houses with a PNG connection, there will no longer be an LPG cylinder. ​Taking LPG refills from Govt companies is now Prohibited. ​If you have both connections, the LPG must be surrendered immediately. ​Notification issued to… pic.twitter.com/cCLDaPW8mu — Crypto Aman (@cryptoamanclub) March 14, 2026

The rule applies across the country and will be implemented through government-run oil companies that distribute LPG cylinders. Authorities say the measure will help avoid duplication of cooking gas supply where piped gas is already available.

Move Aimed At Managing LPG Supply

The policy comes amid concerns over LPG supply pressures triggered by global energy disruptions and rising demand. India imports a large share of its LPG, and supply chains have faced uncertainty due to tensions in West Asia affecting shipping routes and energy markets.

Officials say encouraging households with PNG to rely solely on piped gas will free up LPG cylinders for areas where pipeline infrastructure is not available. This step is expected to improve fuel availability for millions of consumers who still depend entirely on LPG cylinders for cooking.

The government has also urged consumers not to panic book LPG cylinders and assured that the domestic cooking gas supply remains a priority for households across the country

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