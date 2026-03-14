LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s first woman Chief Minister, has shattered political glass ceilings. Known for her fiery oratory and grassroots connect, she founded the TMC and broke 34 years of Left Front rule. Banerjee remains a dominant force in Indian politics.

Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal’s first woman CM, TMC founder, and a political force challenging BJP. Photo: ANI.
Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal’s first woman CM, TMC founder, and a political force challenging BJP. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 14, 2026 20:35:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

Mamata Banerjee is the woman of many firsts. She is the first woman to serve as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She is the only woman to win three back-to-back chief ministerial berths alongside Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. With her fiery oratory and grassroots connections, Banerjee has repeatedly challenged dominant political forces, most notably the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mamata Banerjee: Early Life and Education

Mamata Banerjee was born in January 1955 in Calcutta to a lower-middle-class family. She holds Bachelor degrees in Arts (BA), Education (B.Ed), Law (LLB), and a Master’s degree in Arts (MA) from the University of Calcutta.

She was attracted to politics from a very young age. As a student at Jogmaya Devi College, she joined the West Bengal Chhatra Parishad and later became a member of its working committee serving between 1977to  83. 

You Might Be Interested In

Mamata Banerjee’s Political Career

Mamata Banerjee began her formal political career with the Indian National Congress. In INC, she held several positions:

General Secretary, West Bengal Congress (Indira) (1979–80)

Secretary, West Bengal Provincial Trade Union Congress

Secretary, Women’s Wing of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (1983–88)

Secretary, South Calcutta District Congress (Indira) (1980–85)

In 1984, she was elected as Member of Parliament from Jadavpur. She was re-elected to Parliament multiple times (1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2009), representing South Kolkata and becoming one of India’s most experienced parliamentarians.

Mamata Banerjee As A Central Minister

Banerjee has served in multiple capacities at the central government:

Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Women and Child Development (1991)

Railway Minister of India (1999, 2009), becoming the first woman to hold the portfolio twice

Cabinet Minister for Coal and Mines (2004)

Leaving Congress and Founding the Trinamool Congress

In December 1997, Mamata Banerjee left Congress after differences with the party. She founded the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) in 1998, becoming its first chairperson. She is among the very few politicians in India who stood her ground and did not join Congress back.

Alliances With NDA & BJP

She briefly joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 1999 as Railway Minister but left in 2001. She later allied with the Congress in state elections to challenge the Left Front.

Mamata Banerjee’s Biggest Success: Breaking the Left in West Bengal

In May 2011, Banerjee led the TMC to a historic victory, ending 34 years of Left Front rule in West Bengal. She won on the promises of welfare schemes, women-centric initiatives, strategic alliances, and her ability to unify diverse voter groups.

She became West Bengal’s first woman Chief Minister on 20 May 2011, a position she has held for three terms.

However, in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the TMC retained power, she lost her own seat in Nandigram to former aide-turned-BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari by a narrow margin.

Known for her combination of populist policies, assertive governance, and political acumen, Banerjee remains a dominant force in the state, often described as a leader who blends welfare politics with electoral strategy.

Mamata Banerjee Net Worth

According to a 2024 report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR, Mamata Banerjee is the poorest among all 31 CMs in India. Her net worth is a little over 15 lakh. Her movable assets are worth Rs. 15,38,029. She doesn’t have any immovable assets, according to the report. 

FAQS

Q1: From which assembly constituency does West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contest elections?
Ans: Bhabanipur

Q2: Is Mamata Banerjee a Hindu? What is Bengal CM’s religion?

Ans: Yes, she is a Brahmin Hindu.

Q3: For how long has  Mamata Banerjee served as West Bengal Chief Minister?

Ans: Since 2011, for three consecutive terms.

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s Power Player And Leader Of Opposition Who May Contest Against Mamata Banerjee In Her Kolkata Bastion

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 8:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mamata banerjeetmcwest bengal assembly electionwest bengal assembly election 2026West Bengal Election 2026

RELATED News

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait Of Hormuz

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s Power Player And Leader Of Opposition Who May Contest Against Mamata Banerjee In Her Kolkata Bastion

Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

LATEST NEWS

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

From Rising Oil Costs To Empty Foreign Reserves And 30% Salary Cuts: How Iran-US-Israel Conflict Is Pushing Pakistan’s Fragile Economy To Edge – Explained

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26: Muhammad Ajsal’s Injury-Time Goal Earns KBFC First Points of The Season

Golmaal 5 Officially Announced By Rohit Shetty On His Birthday, Brings Back Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Gang, Adds Akshay Kumar In Surprise Entry

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS Row: Emotional Filipino Actor Breaks Down In Tears After ‘Big 4’ Scandal; Fans Worried About His Mental Health- What’s The Truth?

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

BAN vs PAK: Is Babar Azam Injured? Pakistan Selector Provides Massive Update on Star Batter

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile
Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile
Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile
Mamata Banerjee: From Kolkata’s Streets To Three-Term West Bengal CM – The Woman Who Ended 34 Years Of Left Rule, Defied BJP – A Profile

QUICK LINKS