Home > India > Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cooper, Strengthens India-UK Strategic Roadmap

Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cooper, Strengthens India-UK Strategic Roadmap

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canada, where both reaffirmed the India-UK Vision 2035, aimed at strengthening ties between New Delhi and London across multiple sectors.

Published: November 12, 2025 05:54:08 IST

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary @YvetteCooperMP on the sidelines of #G7 FMM in Canada today. We acknowledged the positive momentum in our relations and reaffirmed the India-UK Vision 2035 to deepen cooperation across key areas.”

The India-UK Vision 2035 serves as a roadmap for the next decade of bilateral relations, focusing on sectors like economy and trade, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate action, and education. It aims to build a strong intellectual partnership, adapt to emerging technologies, and promote collaboration in research and skill development to prepare a future-ready workforce addressing global challenges.

Jaishankar is visiting Canada from November 11 to 13 to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Outreach Partners at the invitation of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India’s participation highlights its commitment to working with global partners on shared challenges while amplifying the voice of the Global South in international forums. The minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral discussions during the event.

The meeting, hosted in Niagara, Canada, on November 11–12, includes representatives from G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU -along with outreach partners such as India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Ukraine.

India’s invitation followed Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s recent visit to New Delhi, where she and Jaishankar discussed restoring mutual confidence and enhancing cooperation.

This engagement also follows the July meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which marked a significant step toward resetting bilateral relations after a period of diplomatic strain in 2023–24.

(With Inputs Of ANI) 

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 5:54 AM IST
