Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Passes Away at 62

Ramdas Soren, Education Minister of Jharkhand and a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away on Friday at the age of 62. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after a fall at his residence in Ghorabandha, Jamshedpur, on August 2. The fall resulted in a brain hemorrhage, leading to his hospitalization and subsequent airlifting to Delhi for specialized care. Despite intensive medical efforts, his condition remained critical, and he was on life support until his demise.

Born on January 1, 1963, in Ghorabandha, Soren began his political career as the gram pradhan of the Ghorabandha panchayat. He was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Ghatshila constituency, securing his third term in the 2024 elections by defeating BJP candidate Babulal Soren. Known for his grassroots connect, Soren was regarded as a steadfast voice for tribal rights and education reforms in the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over his passing, stating, “Ramdas Da should not have left us like this. Last greetings to Dada.” The BJP’s state spokesperson, Pratul Shah Dev, also expressed grief, describing Soren as a “true soldier and agitator of the JMM party.”

The Jharkhand government has declared a state mourning period to honor Soren’s contributions to the state’s development and his commitment to the welfare of its people. His legacy as a dedicated public servant and champion of education and tribal rights will be remembered by many.

