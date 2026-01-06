LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks amit shah ambala BCB Ashes Series Colombia Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela anti-minority attacks
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) saw late-night protests as Left-wing student groups raised slogans directly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The sloganeering followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

JNU protests erupt with slogans against PM Modi and Amit Shah after SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam. Photos: X.
JNU protests erupt with slogans against PM Modi and Amit Shah after SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 6, 2026 11:40:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

JNU Protests: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday evening witnessed protests and sloganeering as Left-wing student organisations raised anti-government and anti-Modi slogans during a gathering at the campus’s “Guerilla Dhaba,” according to the reports. The slogans were reportedly raised against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

You Might Be Interested In

According to agencies, around 30–40 students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students’ Association (AISA) were present at the site when the slogans were raised.

The protest took place a day after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

You Might Be Interested In

JNU Protests: Slogans Targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah

A group of JNU students raised controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the court’s decision. A purported video of the protest, which was held late Monday night, shows students raising slogans against both leaders.

A group of protesting students raised slogans like “Modi-Shah ki kabar khudegi JNU ki dharti par”.  Slogans were also raised against the BJP and RSS.

Also Read: Triple Murder in UP’s Prayagraj: Man Axes Father, Sister and 14-Year-Old Niece, Dumps Bodies in Well Over Land Dispute

JNU Protest Coincides With January 5 Anniversary of 2020 Violence

The protest also coincided with multiple ongoing issues on campus. January 5 marked six years since the January 2020 attack on JNU students and teachers by masked assailants.

The JNU Teachers’ Union (JNUTA) commemorated the anniversary by terming the incident a “brutal attack” and alleged that those responsible for the violence remain unidentified.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) organised a symbolic “Guerilla Dhaba” event as part of its protest against the 2020 violence on campus.

JNUSU President Defends Protest, Calls Slogans Ideological

Responding to the controversy, JNUSU president Aditi Mishra said the protest was part of an annual tradition to condemn the January 5, 2020 violence.

“Every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020,” Mishra said.

She defended the slogans raised during the protest, asserting that they were not personal in nature.

“All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone,” Mishra told agencies.

January 2020 JNU Violence

On January 5, 2020, violence erupted on the JNU campus when a mob of masked men stormed three hostels. Students were attacked with sticks, stones, and iron rods, while windows, furniture, and personal belongings were vandalised.

At least 28 people were injured in the violence, including then JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. The campus witnessed chaos for nearly two hours.

BJP Accuses JNU Left Groups of ‘Anti-India’ Agenda

Reacting sharply to the developments, BJP leaders accused Left-wing student groups of promoting an anti-India ideology on campus.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that slogans such as “Modi Shah ki kabr khudegi” were raised following the denial of bail to Khalid and Imam. He described the protesters as part of what he termed the “tukde ecosystem,” calling them “urban Naxals” and an “anti-India bunch.”

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the late-night protest outside Sabarmati Hostel was not a legitimate demonstration. He alleged that intellectual spaces were being misused to propagate extremist narratives and “anti-India thought.”

Also Read: Who Was Suresh Kalmadi? Former Union Minister, Ex-IOA Chief And Pune MP Passes Away At 81

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 11:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: amit shahhome-hero-pos-3Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityJNUJNU PROTESTSpm modi’Sharjeel ImamUmar Khalid

RELATED News

Ambala Honey Trapping Case: How Pakistan’s ISI Uses Fake Women To Trap Citizens Of Other Countries For Military Secrets – Check Notable Cases

Who Was Suresh Kalmadi? Former Union Minister, Ex-IOA Chief And Pune MP Passes Away At 81

Nikitha Godishala Murder In US: Father Says Accused Arjun Sharma Was Not Her Ex-Boyfriend, Financial Dispute Likely Behind Her Death

Triple Murder in UP’s Prayagraj: Man Axes Father, Sister and 14-Year-Old Niece, Dumps Bodies in Well Over Land Dispute

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

LATEST NEWS

World’s Biggest YouTuber MrBeast Eyes Mega Collab With Virat Kohli, Makes Public Appeal: ‘I’m Trying To Film With You’

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why The Matches In Jaipur Have Been Delayed? Check Details

Surat Literature Festival 2026: A Platform For National Ideas Beyond The Metros

Big Day for Redmi Fans: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch Today — Features, Specs, Price Expectations And More

Reliance Share Price Falls 4% Amid US-Venezuela Oil Crisis Tensions, Denies 2.2 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Heading To Jamnagar: ‘Blatantly Untrue’

After 19 Minutes Why Is Everyone Searching 7 Minute 11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Video | Everything You Need To Know

Was BCCI Top Brass Behind Mustafizur Rahman’s Sudden Exit from IPL? Here’s What We Know

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Creates History, Breaks Don Bradman’s 96-Year-Old Record In Sydney Ashes Test

Gold And Silver Price Today On 6 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH
‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH
‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH
‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

QUICK LINKS