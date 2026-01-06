‘Kabar Khudegi…’: JNU Left-Wing Students Raise Shocking Slogans Against PM Modi, Amit Shah Day After SC Order ON Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam| WATCH

JNU Protests: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday evening witnessed protests and sloganeering as Left-wing student organisations raised anti-government and anti-Modi slogans during a gathering at the campus’s “Guerilla Dhaba,” according to the reports. The slogans were reportedly raised against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to agencies, around 30–40 students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students’ Association (AISA) were present at the site when the slogans were raised.

The protest took place a day after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

JNU Protests: Slogans Targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah

A group of JNU students raised controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the court’s decision. A purported video of the protest, which was held late Monday night, shows students raising slogans against both leaders.

A group of protesting students raised slogans like “Modi-Shah ki kabar khudegi JNU ki dharti par”. Slogans were also raised against the BJP and RSS.

Also Read: Triple Murder in UP’s Prayagraj: Man Axes Father, Sister and 14-Year-Old Niece, Dumps Bodies in Well Over Land Dispute

JNU Protest Coincides With January 5 Anniversary of 2020 Violence

The protest also coincided with multiple ongoing issues on campus. January 5 marked six years since the January 2020 attack on JNU students and teachers by masked assailants.

The JNU Teachers’ Union (JNUTA) commemorated the anniversary by terming the incident a “brutal attack” and alleged that those responsible for the violence remain unidentified.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) organised a symbolic “Guerilla Dhaba” event as part of its protest against the 2020 violence on campus.

JNUSU President Defends Protest, Calls Slogans Ideological

Responding to the controversy, JNUSU president Aditi Mishra said the protest was part of an annual tradition to condemn the January 5, 2020 violence.

“Every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020,” Mishra said.

She defended the slogans raised during the protest, asserting that they were not personal in nature.

“All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone,” Mishra told agencies.

“MODI SHAH KI KABRA KHUDEGI JNU KI DHARTI PAR” Urban Naxals in support of Anti National Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam protested late night in JNU outside Sabarmati Hostel. This is not protest, this appropriation of Anti India Thought! Intellectual Terorist can be academics,… pic.twitter.com/vwDoiI63pf — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 6, 2026

January 2020 JNU Violence

On January 5, 2020, violence erupted on the JNU campus when a mob of masked men stormed three hostels. Students were attacked with sticks, stones, and iron rods, while windows, furniture, and personal belongings were vandalised.

At least 28 people were injured in the violence, including then JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. The campus witnessed chaos for nearly two hours.

BJP Accuses JNU Left Groups of ‘Anti-India’ Agenda

Reacting sharply to the developments, BJP leaders accused Left-wing student groups of promoting an anti-India ideology on campus.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that slogans such as “Modi Shah ki kabr khudegi” were raised following the denial of bail to Khalid and Imam. He described the protesters as part of what he termed the “tukde ecosystem,” calling them “urban Naxals” and an “anti-India bunch.”

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the late-night protest outside Sabarmati Hostel was not a legitimate demonstration. He alleged that intellectual spaces were being misused to propagate extremist narratives and “anti-India thought.”

Also Read: Who Was Suresh Kalmadi? Former Union Minister, Ex-IOA Chief And Pune MP Passes Away At 81