Who Was Suresh Kalmadi? Former Union Minister, Ex-IOA Chief And Pune MP Passes Away At 81

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passed away at 81 in Pune after a prolonged illness. He served as the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association and was a former MP from Pune.

Suresh Kalmadi, ex-Union Minister and IOA chief, dies at 81 in Pune; cremation at Vaikunth Smashanbhumi today. Photos: X.
Suresh Kalmadi, ex-Union Minister and IOA chief, dies at 81 in Pune; cremation at Vaikunth Smashanbhumi today. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 6, 2026 09:13:31 IST

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passed away at the age of 81 in the early hours of Tuesday, an official release from the office of Kalmadi said.

The former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He breathed his last at around 3:30 am following a prolonged illness.

Suresh Kalmadi Family

Kalmadi, a former Member of Parliament from Pune and former Minister of State for Railways, is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence, Kalmadi House in Erandwane, Pune, until 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth smashanbhumi in Navi Peth, Pune, at 3:30 pm.

“Former Member of Parliament from Pune, former Union Minister of State for railways, and former President of the Indian Olympic Association, Mr. Suresh Kalmadi (aged 81), passed away in Pune today on Tuesday, 6th January at 3.30 am after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren. His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, Pune till 2 pm and cremation will take place at Vaikunth smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune at 3.30 pm,” an official press release said.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 9:13 AM IST
