Triple Murder in UP's Prayagraj: Man Axes Father, Sister and 14-Year-Old Niece, Dumps Bodies in Well Over Land Dispute

A brutal triple murder has shocked Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where a man allegedly killed his father, sister, and 14-year-old niece with an axe over a long-running land dispute and dumped their bodies into a well to conceal the crime.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2026 02:42:53 IST

A brutal triple murder has shocked Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where a man allegedly killed his father, sister, and 14-year-old niece with an axe over a long-running land dispute and dumped their bodies into a well to conceal the crime. 

The gruesome incident came to light after the victims were reported missing, triggering a police probe that led to the accused’s arrest and a chilling confession, according to officials. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Gunawat said Mukun Patel lodged a missing person complaint that his father, sister, and niece had gone missing on Sunday. Mukund also informed the police that he suspected his elder brother, Mukesh Patel, of being involved.

What Really Happened?

Police said that on the night of January 2, Patel allegedly went ot the family residence with the intention of killing his father. He initially tried to strangle Ram Singh, officials said. When his sister Sadhana (21) and niece Aastha (14) stepped in to stop him, Patel allegedly attacked them with an axe found at the scene.

“All three were killed during the assault,” Gunawat said.  

Investigators said Patel then used the dense fog that night to dispose of the bodies. He allegedly threw the victims into a nearby well and covered it with straw to hide the crime. 

After Patel’s confession, police recovered the three bodies from the well, along with the axe believed to have been used in the murders, officials added. 

Why Led Patel to Brutal Triple Murder? 

Police said Patel had been embroiled in a prolonged dispute with his father, Ram Singh (55), after Singh transferred four bighas of land to Mukund. Investigators said Patel allegedly demanded 10 biswa of land for himself and flew into a rage when his father declined. 

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to establish the precise cause of death, police said. A formal case has been registered against the accused at Mauaima police station, and further legal action is in progress.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 2:42 AM IST
QUICK LINKS