LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

A trailer truck collided with a tempo carrying devotees near Khari Beri Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead and 14 others injured. Officials said.

A trailer truck collided with a tempo carrying devotees near Khari Beri Beri village. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
A trailer truck collided with a tempo carrying devotees near Khari Beri Beri village. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 16, 2025 15:15:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

A trailer truck collided with a tempo carrying devotees near Khari Beri Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead and 14 others injured. Officials said.

The injured have been admitted to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur for treatment. Dr. Vikas Kumr, Superintendent of the hospital, stated that three victims were brought in dead, while the remaining 14 are undergoing medical care. 

Among the injured, one has a serious abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, one has a head injury, and the rest are stable.

He further added that, among the injured, one person has sustained a serious abdominal injury, another has a chest injury, one has a head injury, and the remaining victims are stated to be stable. 

Speaking to the reporters, Vikas Kumar said, “Later, around 7:00 a.m., we learned that a tempo and a truck collided, resulting in a fire. There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals…”

He further said that they received calls from local authorities and officials shortly after the incident. “We received calls from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s office, the Collector’s office, and other places, which allowed us to arrive early… Since then, no additional casualties have occurred,” he added.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. 

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jodhpur accidentjodhpur horrorkhari beri beri accidentroad accidenttruck accident in jodhpur

RELATED News

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

Five Killed After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Sand-Filled Tractor In Madhya Pradesh, Sparks Urgent Safety Demands

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

Ferozepur Shocker: RSS Leader’s Son Murdered By Bike-Borne Assailants, BJP Warns Gangsters Accusing CM Bhagwant Mann Of Leaving Punjab Unattended

‘I Gave My Father My Kidney, Now Called Gandi’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tweet After Tejashwi Clash

LATEST NEWS

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

What Is Amazon LEO? The Satellite Internet Project Aiming to Take On Elon Musk’s Starlink

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Alleges West Bengal Governor Supplied Arms To BJP Leaders At Raj Bhavan, Sparks Fresh Row

Ind vs SA 1st Test: India Bowled Out For 93 As South Africa Seal Historic Win At Eden Gardens, First SA Test Victory On Indian Soil In 15 Years

Big Update On 8th Pay Commission: Govt Clarifies DA Hike, 8th CPC Benefits For Pensioners, Says Rule Change Applies Only To…

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot. Check Complete Standings

Would You Pay Rs 600 For A Hug? China’s ‘Man Mum’ Trend Says Yes

‘This Is What Team India Wanted’: Saurav Ganguly Takes A Sharp Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill For Eden Gardens Pitch Chaos

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash
Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash
Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash
Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

QUICK LINKS