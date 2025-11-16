Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

A trailer truck collided with a tempo carrying devotees near Khari Beri Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead and 14 others injured. Officials said.

The injured have been admitted to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur for treatment. Dr. Vikas Kumr, Superintendent of the hospital, stated that three victims were brought in dead, while the remaining 14 are undergoing medical care.

Among the injured, one has a serious abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, one has a head injury, and the rest are stable.

Speaking to the reporters, Vikas Kumar said, “Later, around 7:00 a.m., we learned that a tempo and a truck collided, resulting in a fire. There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals…”

He further said that they received calls from local authorities and officials shortly after the incident. “We received calls from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s office, the Collector’s office, and other places, which allowed us to arrive early… Since then, no additional casualties have occurred,” he added.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)