Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

Between 06 Sep to 13 Sep 2025, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, and Jiribam Districts of Manipur. The operations led to the apprehension of six cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups and the recovery of six weapons and other war-like stores.

On 06 Sep 2025, Assam Rifles in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal District, apprehended four cadres, two from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), one from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K), and one from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-MFL). Whereas, in a joint operation the, same day, with Thoubal Police commando in Lilong, Thoubal District, apprehended a cadre from Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) involved in extortion and intimidation.

On 07 Sep 2025, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos, in the Bashikhong area of Imphal East District, apprehended a cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Politbureau Standing Committee) and recovered one mobile phone and one Aadhar card.

Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police, CRPF, and IRB launched an operation in the general areas of Sonapur and Jairolpokpi village, in Jiribam District, Manipur on 11 September 2025 and recovered three muzzle-loading single-barreled guns, one .22 Pistol, one local-made double-barreled gun, and eight 12-bore cartridges. In addition, 56 big and three small vials of gun powder, 240 pieces of lead, and one gun powder filling rod for making weapons were also recovered.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.