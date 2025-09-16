Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

Between 06 Sep to 13 Sep 2025, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, and Jiribam Districts of Manipur.

Pic Credit: NewsX - Nibir Deka
Pic Credit: NewsX - Nibir Deka

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 16, 2025 15:42:20 IST

Between 06 Sep to 13 Sep 2025, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, and Jiribam Districts of Manipur. The operations led to the apprehension of six cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups and the recovery of six weapons and other war-like stores. 

On 06 Sep 2025, Assam Rifles in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal District, apprehended four cadres, two from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), one from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K), and one from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-MFL). Whereas, in a joint operation the, same day, with Thoubal Police commando in Lilong, Thoubal District, apprehended a cadre from Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) involved in extortion and intimidation. 

On 07 Sep 2025, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos, in the Bashikhong area of Imphal East District, apprehended a cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Politbureau Standing Committee) and recovered one mobile phone and one Aadhar card. 

Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police, CRPF, and IRB launched an operation in the general areas of Sonapur and Jairolpokpi village, in Jiribam District, Manipur on 11 September 2025 and recovered three muzzle-loading single-barreled guns, one .22 Pistol, one local-made double-barreled gun, and eight 12-bore cartridges. In addition, 56 big and three small vials of gun powder, 240 pieces of lead, and one gun powder filling rod for making weapons were also recovered.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.

Tags: indian armyJoint operationsmanipur

RELATED News

Empowering Amrit-Peedhi: Youth and Education in New India
11 Years of Modi Government: From poverty to Empowerment
Erasing the colonial past,creating a new history
Pradhan Sevak of Bharat: Narendra Damodardas Modi
GST 2.0: A tax Reform that Strengthens India’s Armed Forces

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Craze Was Just The Start, Men’s Prompts Are Going Viral
Spain to quit 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates
GST 2.0: A tax Reform that Strengthens India’s Armed Forces
Seva Saptah: How Bharat Is Celebrating PM Modi’s 75th Birthday?
"We're all facing a big disaster, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Charting India’s rise to the world’s third-largest economy by 2028
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur
Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur
Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur
Joint Operations By Security Forces Result In Apprehension Of Cadres, Recovery Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

QUICK LINKS