Kakinada DSP Promises Swift Arrest in Tuni Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case, Warns Against Political Linking and Circulation of Victim's Videos

Kakinada DSP Srihari Raju vowed swift justice in the Tuni minor girl sexual assault case involving a 60-year-old man posing as her grandfather. A POCSO case has been registered, and police are fast-tracking the probe. The DSP urged public restraint and warned against spreading misinformation.

Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case (PHOTO: X)
Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 22, 2025 19:21:45 IST

Kakinada DSP Srihari Raju has assured swift and decisive action in the Tuni minor girl sexual assault case, which has sent shockwaves across the district. The incident involves a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Tuni town who was allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man posing as her grandfather.

Speaking to reporters, DSP Srihari Raju said the victim and her mother have already given their statements, and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The investigation is progressing on a fast track. We are making all efforts to apprehend the accused, Narayana Rao, by this evening and produce him before the court,” the DSP stated.

He added that the police have started collecting key evidence, including witness statements and digital proof, to ensure a watertight case. “Every aspect of the case is being examined meticulously to ensure justice for the victim,” he said.

Responding to rumours on social media, DSP Srihari Raju clarified that the accused has no political affiliations. “Some individuals are spreading false information linking the accused to certain political parties. This is completely baseless. No political party has confirmed any such association,” he stressed. “Spreading misinformation or attempting to create political unrest will invite strict legal consequences,” he warned.

The DSP also issued a stern warning against circulating videos or photos of the victim online. “Sharing visuals of the survivor is a punishable offence under the POCSO Act. I urge the public and media representatives to act responsibly and respect the survivor’s privacy and dignity,” he appealed.

Srihari Raju further stated that the police will conduct a detailed press briefing once the accused is taken into custody. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served swiftly and fairly. The law will take its full course,” he affirmed.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage across East Godavari district, with citizens demanding stringent punishment for the accused and stronger enforcement of child protection laws.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 7:21 PM IST
