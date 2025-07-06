Live Tv
Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help

Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help

MP Kangana Ranaut visited flood-hit areas in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and assured victims of central assistance. She pledged to raise the issue with PM Modi, while criticizing the state government for inadequate relief efforts.

MP Kangana Ranaut visits flood-affected areas in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to assess damage and assure victims of central assistance.
MP Kangana Ranaut visits flood-affected areas in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to assess damage and assure victims of central assistance. (Photo credit: X/@KanganaTeam)

Last Updated: July 7, 2025 02:56:43 IST

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi, visited some of the flood-affected areas in the Karsog Assembly constituency on Sunday. After days of heavy rain and catastrophic cloudbursts, she has promised locals that she would bring their problems to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stresses for central assistance.
 
The Mandi MP posted updates from her visit on Instagram, sharing photographs from the worst-affected places like Sanarli, Kutti and Meghli (Karsog Old Market). “I am greatly pained to witness the loss of lives, cattle, property, and means of livelihood,” Kangana posted. “I will be presenting minute details of this natural disaster with the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and all possible support will be extended to all the affected families,” she said.

Himachal Pradesh has been facing heavy monsoon-related destruction in recent years, and same on this year, Mandi is one of the worst-affected. The red alert continues in parts of the district.

Kangana Ranaut expressed her concern 

On July 4, Kangana took to social media platform X to express her concern over the situation, and said, “It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching flood-affected areas in Seraj and others in Mandi, but was advised by respected Leader of Opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji to wait until connectivity is restored.”
 
Also in her visit, MP responded to queries about her function as a facilitator of relief. In a comment to ANI, Kangana stated, “I have no money for disaster relief or hold no Cabinet position. MPs have work that lies between Parliament. We are very small in the grand scheme of things. But I can assist to obtain disaster funds from the Centre.”
 
She also attacked the Congress-led state government for not giving any immediate relief to the victims. “People who lost their houses and properties are waiting for assistance. The state government has not done anything concrete,” she alleged. Kangana Ranaut won from Mandi in 2024, defeating Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh and officially got in to Lok Sabha.
