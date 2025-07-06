Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi, visited some of the flood-affected areas in the Karsog Assembly constituency on Sunday. After days of heavy rain and catastrophic cloudbursts, she has promised locals that she would bring their problems to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stresses for central assistance.

The Mandi MP posted updates from her visit on Instagram, sharing photographs from the worst-affected places like Sanarli, Kutti and Meghli (Karsog Old Market). “I am greatly pained to witness the loss of lives, cattle, property, and means of livelihood,” Kangana posted. “I will be presenting minute details of this natural disaster with the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and all possible support will be extended to all the affected families,” she said.

Himachal Pradesh has been facing heavy monsoon-related destruction in recent years, and same on this year, Mandi is one of the worst-affected. The red alert continues in parts of the district.

Kangana Ranaut expressed her concern



On July 4, Kangana took to social media platform X to express her concern over the situation, and said, “It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching flood-affected areas in Seraj and others in Mandi, but was advised by respected Leader of Opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji to wait until connectivity is restored.”

Also in her visit, MP responded to queries about her function as a facilitator of relief. In a comment to ANI, Kangana stated, “I have no money for disaster relief or hold no Cabinet position. MPs have work that lies between Parliament. We are very small in the grand scheme of things. But I can assist to obtain disaster funds from the Centre.”