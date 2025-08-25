LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra stresses NIA probe into Dharmasthala argument, mentioning offended Hindu sentiments and government misconduct. He declared a massive “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally on September 1, urging devotees statewide to complaint and seek out a transparent, detailed investigation.

Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 25, 2025 20:42:13 IST

BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra has demanded that the State government immediately hand over the investigation regarding Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on behalf of millions of devotees and the Hindu community.

Addressing the media at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, he emphasized that an NIA probe would instill confidence among the public and devotees. He urged the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take this decision promptly.

To press for this demand, Vijayendra announced a “Dharmasthala Chalo” movement and a massive rally on Monday, September 1, 2025, in Dharmasthala. He called upon the entire Hindu community across the state to participate in this event to protest against actions that have hurt Hindu sentiments and to demand an NIA investigation. He expressed confidence that lakhs of people from every Assembly constituency and district will join the rally, making it a significant demonstration.

On September 1, devotees are requested to visit local temples in their towns and villages, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. A massive gathering will take place at 2:00 pm in Dharmasthala to raise awareness about the issue and issue a warning to the state government.

Vijayendra stated that the government’s handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organizations and malicious forces behind the controversy. He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner.

Vijayendra questioned the Chief Minister’s haste in addressing the Dharmasthala issue, pointing out that the government should have gathered information about the individual who made allegations and the organizations backing them. He suggested that the state intelligence or police should have conducted a preliminary investigation before any decisions were made.

The Dharmasthala issue has sparked widespread discussions at the state, national, and international levels over the past month. Vijayendra criticized the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe based on a single complaint without due diligence.

Why Did the CM Change His Stance Overnight?

Vijayendra raised concerns over the Chief Minister’s fluctuating decisions. Initially, the government stated that the Dakshina Kannada police would investigate the matter. However, the following day (Saturday), it was declared that the case would not be handed over to the SIT. By Sunday, the Chief Minister reversed his stance again, announcing an SIT probe.

Vijayendra questioned the reasons behind this overnight change in position and demanded transparency regarding which organizations or individuals influenced the Chief Minister’s decisions. He emphasized that the government’s actions have raised suspicions and must be clarified.

Vijayendra refrained from commenting on the Chief Minister’s personal beliefs in God or his reverence for Dharmasthala’s deities, Shri Manjunatheshwara and Shri Annappa Swamy.

However, he underscored that Dharmasthala is a sacred pilgrimage site for crores of devotees and not merely a temple but a center of faith for decades. He expressed hope that the Chief Minister understands the significance of this revered site.

Hurt Sentiments of Crores of Devotees

Drawing parallels with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident, where 11 innocent lives were lost and 30-40 people were seriously injured due to the government’s publicity-driven actions, Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister of making hasty decisions in the Dharmasthala matter.

He highlighted that misinformation spread on social media has deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees, causing widespread pain and distress.

The BJP urges the state government to entrust the investigation to the NIA to ensure a fair and thorough probe, restore public confidence, and protect the sanctity of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Tags: bjpkarnataka bjp

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy
Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy
Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy
Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?