Karnataka BJP Calls For NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Conspiracy

BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra has demanded that the State government immediately hand over the investigation regarding Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on behalf of millions of devotees and the Hindu community.

Addressing the media at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, he emphasized that an NIA probe would instill confidence among the public and devotees. He urged the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take this decision promptly.

To press for this demand, Vijayendra announced a “Dharmasthala Chalo” movement and a massive rally on Monday, September 1, 2025, in Dharmasthala. He called upon the entire Hindu community across the state to participate in this event to protest against actions that have hurt Hindu sentiments and to demand an NIA investigation. He expressed confidence that lakhs of people from every Assembly constituency and district will join the rally, making it a significant demonstration.

On September 1, devotees are requested to visit local temples in their towns and villages, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. A massive gathering will take place at 2:00 pm in Dharmasthala to raise awareness about the issue and issue a warning to the state government.

Vijayendra stated that the government’s handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organizations and malicious forces behind the controversy. He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner.

Vijayendra questioned the Chief Minister’s haste in addressing the Dharmasthala issue, pointing out that the government should have gathered information about the individual who made allegations and the organizations backing them. He suggested that the state intelligence or police should have conducted a preliminary investigation before any decisions were made.

The Dharmasthala issue has sparked widespread discussions at the state, national, and international levels over the past month. Vijayendra criticized the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe based on a single complaint without due diligence.

Why Did the CM Change His Stance Overnight?

Vijayendra raised concerns over the Chief Minister’s fluctuating decisions. Initially, the government stated that the Dakshina Kannada police would investigate the matter. However, the following day (Saturday), it was declared that the case would not be handed over to the SIT. By Sunday, the Chief Minister reversed his stance again, announcing an SIT probe.

Vijayendra questioned the reasons behind this overnight change in position and demanded transparency regarding which organizations or individuals influenced the Chief Minister’s decisions. He emphasized that the government’s actions have raised suspicions and must be clarified.

Vijayendra refrained from commenting on the Chief Minister’s personal beliefs in God or his reverence for Dharmasthala’s deities, Shri Manjunatheshwara and Shri Annappa Swamy.

However, he underscored that Dharmasthala is a sacred pilgrimage site for crores of devotees and not merely a temple but a center of faith for decades. He expressed hope that the Chief Minister understands the significance of this revered site.

Hurt Sentiments of Crores of Devotees

Drawing parallels with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident, where 11 innocent lives were lost and 30-40 people were seriously injured due to the government’s publicity-driven actions, Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister of making hasty decisions in the Dharmasthala matter.

He highlighted that misinformation spread on social media has deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees, causing widespread pain and distress.

The BJP urges the state government to entrust the investigation to the NIA to ensure a fair and thorough probe, restore public confidence, and protect the sanctity of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

