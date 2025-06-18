Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Kedarnath Yatra Landslide: Two Pilgrims Killed, Others Injured

Kedarnath Yatra Landslide: Two Pilgrims Killed, Others Injured

Two pilgrims were killed and two injured after boulders rolled down the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. This comes days after a helicopter crash near Kedarnath claimed seven lives. The 2025 Char Dham Yatra, which began on April 30, has seen multiple weather-related incidents, prompting safety concerns.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 14:28:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a tragic incident during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025, two pilgrims lost their lives and two others were injured after boulders rolled down the Kedarnath Yatra trek route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday.

According to district officials, a sudden landslide occurred while four pilgrims were on the route. Two of them were killed on the spot due to the force of the falling boulders, while the other two sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

This unfortunate event adds to the recent string of tragedies along the sacred yatra. Just days earlier, on Sunday, a helicopter crashed near Kedarnath, killing all seven people on board. The victims included a two-year-old child and the pilot. The crash took place in the dense forest area of Gauri Mai Khark, located between Gaurikund and Triyuginarayan, reportedly due to poor weather conditions. The Bell 407 chopper was en route with pilgrims when it met with the fatal accident.

In a separate incident on the same day, another landslide in the Kedarnath region claimed one life and left two others injured. Following this, officials suspended the Yatra temporarily to assess safety conditions along the route and prevent further loss of life.

Despite being one of the most sacred journeys for Hindu devotees, the Char Dham Yatra 2025 has been plagued by a series of natural calamities, raising concerns about the safety of pilgrims amid unpredictable weather conditions in the Himalayan terrain.

The Char Dham Yatra began this year on April 30, marked by the ceremonial opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya, accompanied by Vedic chants and traditional rituals. Kedarnath Dham was opened to the public on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4.

Lakhs of devotees from across India participate in this spiritual journey every year. However, the recurring landslides, bad weather, and now the helicopter crash have prompted officials and experts to re-examine the safety protocols and emergency response mechanisms along the Yatra routes.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to stay alert, check official weather updates before travel, and adhere strictly to guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand administration. Emergency rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas, and further safety reviews are underway.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation on whether the Yatra will face extended suspension in high-risk zones. The government is expected to make an announcement following a full safety assessment.

The Uttarakhand disaster management team and local administration continue to work round the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of the remaining pilgrims. Meanwhile, families of the victims are being assisted with transport, medical, and compensation support.

ALSO READ: Air India Cancels AI2491 Flight: ‘Replacement Crew Could Not Be Arranged,’ Airline Issues Statement

Tags: kedarnath yatra landslide
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?