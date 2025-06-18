Kedarnath Yatra Landslide: Two Pilgrims Killed, Others Injured

In a tragic incident during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025, two pilgrims lost their lives and two others were injured after boulders rolled down the Kedarnath Yatra trek route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday.

According to district officials, a sudden landslide occurred while four pilgrims were on the route. Two of them were killed on the spot due to the force of the falling boulders, while the other two sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

This unfortunate event adds to the recent string of tragedies along the sacred yatra. Just days earlier, on Sunday, a helicopter crashed near Kedarnath, killing all seven people on board. The victims included a two-year-old child and the pilot. The crash took place in the dense forest area of Gauri Mai Khark, located between Gaurikund and Triyuginarayan, reportedly due to poor weather conditions. The Bell 407 chopper was en route with pilgrims when it met with the fatal accident.

In a separate incident on the same day, another landslide in the Kedarnath region claimed one life and left two others injured. Following this, officials suspended the Yatra temporarily to assess safety conditions along the route and prevent further loss of life.

Despite being one of the most sacred journeys for Hindu devotees, the Char Dham Yatra 2025 has been plagued by a series of natural calamities, raising concerns about the safety of pilgrims amid unpredictable weather conditions in the Himalayan terrain.

The Char Dham Yatra began this year on April 30, marked by the ceremonial opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on Akshaya Tritiya, accompanied by Vedic chants and traditional rituals. Kedarnath Dham was opened to the public on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4.

Lakhs of devotees from across India participate in this spiritual journey every year. However, the recurring landslides, bad weather, and now the helicopter crash have prompted officials and experts to re-examine the safety protocols and emergency response mechanisms along the Yatra routes.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to stay alert, check official weather updates before travel, and adhere strictly to guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand administration. Emergency rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas, and further safety reviews are underway.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation on whether the Yatra will face extended suspension in high-risk zones. The government is expected to make an announcement following a full safety assessment.

The Uttarakhand disaster management team and local administration continue to work round the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of the remaining pilgrims. Meanwhile, families of the victims are being assisted with transport, medical, and compensation support.

ALSO READ: Air India Cancels AI2491 Flight: ‘Replacement Crew Could Not Be Arranged,’ Airline Issues Statement